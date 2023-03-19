Barcelona's Ronald Araujo scored one of the most unfortunate own goals you'll ever see to hand Real Madrid the lead in El Classico.

While Barcelona went on to win the game, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Franck Kessie, they had to do things the hard way.

Indeed, Xavi's side got off to the worst possible start courtesy of a truly bizarre situation.

Ronald Araujo's unlucky own goal

After Vinicius Junior picked up the ball for Madrid in the box, the Brazilian fired in a cross and Araujo was left in disbelief as the ball deflected off him and past the helpless Marc-Andre ter Stegan in net.

Despite playing a huge part in the goal, even Vinicius himself recognised how unfortunate the incident was and could be seen consoling the Uruguayan.

Check out the unlucky goal below:

VIDEO: Ronald Araujo's own goal vs Real Madrid

Barcelona equalise vs Real Madrid

Despite Araujo's misfortune, Barcelona responded just before half-time, thanks to a goal from Sergi Roberto.

The Spanish star, who has played more than 300 matches for the club, reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box, and slotted a low-driven shot past Thibaut Courtois.

This was just the 16th goal of Roberto's Barcelona career, though the 31-year-old has made a habit of scoring important goals.

Indeed, who could forget his dramatic last-minute strike against Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017, which saw Barcelona complete one of the most dramatic Champions League comebacks of all-time.

VIDEO: Sergi Roberto's goal vs Real Madrid

Kessie hits late winner

In the end, Madrid succumbed to a third successive defeat in El Classico, thanks to Kessie's late winner.

The Ivory Coast international latched onto a cross from Alejandro Balde in the 92nd minute to send the Camp Nou into raptures.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Franck Kessie's winner vs Real Madrid

La Liga title race almost over

Barcelona have now won their last three matches against Madrid, including a 1-0 victory in the Copa Del Rey semi-finals earlier this month.

The Catalonian side have now stretched their lead over Carlo Ancelotti's team to 12 points at the top of the La Liga table and a first league title since 2019 is now within touching distance.