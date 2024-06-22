Highlights There was chaotic scenes at the BKFC 62 event on the 21st of June as Keith Richardson lost his title to Alberto Bras.

After being heavily rocked in the very first round, Richardson was saved by the referee, who stepped in to stop the fight, crowing Bras the champion in the process.

However, the referee then got himself in trouble, as Richardson started throwing punches at him and tried to fight him, proving just how dazed he was.

Keith Richardson and Alberto Bras went head-to-head in their title fight at BKFC 62 (Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Hollywood, Florida, last night, the 21st of June, and it ended in rather crazy and chaotic fashion, with the former fighting the referee!

The fight came to an end pretty abruptly in the first round and saw Bras victorious, becoming the new BKFC bantamweight champion in the process after a series of punches which left his opponent out on his feet, ending the bout via TKO. Richardson, who was defending the title since winning it in October 2023, became dazed after a flurry of punches landed on him.

As it became more and more evident that the reigning champion couldn't stop the onslaught or even defend himself, the referee signalled an end to the contest by stepping in and shielding Richardson from Bras, before the defeated fighter started throwing punches at the referee. Sam Burgos, the man in the middle, received some punches before he eventually could step away, and the security guards could separate the two. Richardson appeared to be unaware that it was the referee that he was swinging for and not his opponent, Bras, who was busy celebrating by doing a backflip during the chaos.

These scenes that saw Richardson switch his attention from his opponent to the referee were described as ‘crazy’ and ‘scary’ by fans who watched the events unfold.

The Chaos of BKFC 62

Keith Richardson, aged 40, was beaten for the first time in the BKFC after wins over Reggie Barnett Jr., Derek Perez, Cody Jenkins, and Justin Scoggins. He has the nickname, ‘The Rockstar’. Blas, who is 11 years younger than his opponent and two inches taller than him, used the advantage well by landing eight of the 12 punches thrown and knocked the champ down twice. The two knockdowns came from two punches thrown that landed on Richardson’s head, which may have been a contributing factor to why he was dazed when the referee ended the fight.

Conor McGregor was watching & reacted to the drama

BKFC is partly owned by Conor McGregor, who took to social media after the dramatic events and tweeted: “The Cuban Flash!!! New Bare Knuckle World Champion Alberto Blas! Richardson doesn’t know where he is trying to fight everyone around him. The Marine came to fight, but the Cuban with real blunt force accuracy! Wow! THIS SHOW HAS BEEN AMAZING! I hope you have been watching, this has been a real treat! I am so happy!"

McGregor has been in the headlines himself recently after he withdrew from his fight with Michael Chandler after he sustained an injury to his toe.

Blas v Richardson was the co-main event, alongside Kai Stewart v Bryan Duran. Stewart defended his title successfully and said: “First and foremost, your boy is tough as (expletive). You guys were loud, you guys were rowdy, and it was one hell of a show. This is a beautiful arena, and I can’t wait to come back; y’all are blessed."

There were nearly 7,000 fans in attendance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to watch BKFC 62.