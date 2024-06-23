Highlights Hungarian striker Baranbas Varga suffers horrific injury during Euro 2024 match against Scotland.

Varga's teammates rushed to his aid as medical staff quickly arrived on the pitch.

Hungary score a 100th minute winner to knock Scotland out of Euro 2024.

Scotland's final group game of Euro 2024 against Hungary has been marred by a horrific injury to Hungarian striker Baranbas Varga. As two teams entered the final 20 minutes of proceedings, the Marco Rossi side won a free-kick in a threatening position.

The cross was swung in by captain Dominik Szoboszlai and was punched away by an onrushing Angus Gunn. In the midst of this, Gunn appeared to have made strong contact with Varga, who immediately hit the deck. Many of the 29-year-old's teammates rushed to check on the striker, many of whom looked terrified as they desperately ushered the medical staff onto the pitch.

Varga Stretchered Off After Horror Collision

The number 19 was shielded whilst receiving treatment

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, several Hungarian players rushed to put Varga in the recovery position as medical staff made their way onto the pitch. Sheets were put up as treatment continued inside the penalty area, in scenes eerily reminiscent of when Christian Eriksen collapsed three years ago.

A stretcher was brought onto the pitch, with players running over to grab it in order to get it to Varga in quicker fashion. It was noted on commentary that captain Szoboszlai was in tears as the striker made his way off.

Varga, who plays his club football for Ferencvaros, has been the first choice striker for the Hungarians throughout their Euro 2024 campaign. The forward had scored his country's only goal of the tournament leading up to the game against scoreline, although it proved to be a consolation in a 3-1 defeat to Switzerland.

It was later confirmed by the Hungarian FA that Varga was in a stable condition and conscious as he made his way to a hospital in Stuttgart.

Scotland Out of Euro 2024

Hungary scored a 100th minute winner

Before the unfortunate incident, the game between the two sides had already become a tense affair. Both Hungary and Scotland knew that only a win would do for either team if they stood any chance of securing third place and qualifying to the knock-out stages as one of the four best third-place finishers.

After a rather subdued first half, the game sprung into life in the second period as both teams committed bodies forward in search of a winning goal. As the game continued following Varga's injury, caution was thrown to the wind. Scotland were harshly denied a penalty whereas the opponents came agonsingly close on multiple occasions. The inside of the post and Angus Gunn was enough to prevent them taking the lead before it was Steve Clarke's men's turn to pile on the pressure.

This led to a late corner deep in stoppage time that was cleared and saw Hungary spring on the break. A well worked move saw the ball getting cut back to Kevin Csboth who sealed an emotional victory and may yet have saved the Hungarian's status in the tournament as they wait to find out if they have done enough to qualify for the round of 16 as one of the best third place finishers.