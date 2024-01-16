Highlights Scottie Barnes is taking on more defensive responsibility as the Raptors pivot towards building the team around him.

It seems like the injury and illness bug is finally hitting the Toronto Raptors and with that comes a lot of lineup changes as well.

In December, the team was being begged to change the lineup in any small way to try and shift the dynamic, and now in the last month, there have been a ton of changes. The first came when the decision was made to bring Dennis Schröder onto the bench and bring Gary Trent Jr. into the starting lineup.

That lasted about two games before Dec. 30 rolled around, and the Raptors made their trade to send OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. Once the new players arrived, Trent Jr. went back to coming off the bench and the Raptors introduced their starting lineup of Quickley, Scottie Barnes, Barrett, Pascal Siakam, and Jakob Poeltl.

A week after that, Poeltl sprained his ankle in the Jan. 7 game against the Golden State Warriors. Otto Porter Jr. has also been out with a knee sprain, and Gradey Dick seems to have sprained his thumb. The Raptors' Jan. 15 game against the Boston Celtics also saw Trent Jr. out with flu-like symptoms.

Here's a look at how each of the three starting lineups so far in 2024 have done, via NBA Advanced Stats:

Toronto Raptors – 2024 Lineup Efficiency Lineup Mins ORTG DRTG AST% REB% TS % Poeltl-Barnes-Siakam-Quickley-Barrett 53 121.0 114.3 67.9 48.2 63.3 Young-Barnes-Siakam-Quickley, Barrett 27 116.7 80.0 63.0 51.7 61.6 Porter-Barnes-Siakam-Quickley-Barrett 14 85.3 141.2 50.0 48.4 42.7

While some lineups have worked better than others, it's been a welcome sign that head coach Darko Rajaković is willing to experiment with its roster and see what sticks.

Scottie Barnes Takes on More Defensive Responsibility

Barnes helped hold Jayson Tatum to 19 points on Monday night

With the changing of the roster, comes the change in responsibility. Naturally, as the Raptors pivot towards building the team around Scottie Barnes, he is going to be carrying more of the weight, especially with Anunoby gone, as evidenced by Rajaković's insistence on putting Barnes up against the toughest defensive matchup in games.

Scottie Barnes – 2023–24 Matchups vs. Boston Celtics Players Total Points Allowed Defended Field Goal % Defended Three-Point Field Goal % Jrue Holiday 12 38.5 50.0 Jaylen Brown 14 54.5 NA Jayson Tatum 10 25.0 0.0 Kristaps Porzingis 11 71.4 100.0

In the Raptors' game against the Celtics, for example, Barnes was assigned to guard Jayson Tatum, and did a great job.

"Defensively, I thought that we did a lot of good stuff there. We kept Jason Tatum at 19 points. We kept this team to 105. I thought that defense was pretty solid. We kept them to only five offensive rebounds, which was a big emphasis, keeping them off the glass as well. We just did not have enough power offensively tonight." -- Darko Rajaković after the Raptors loss to Boston

Tatum, who is averaging 27.1 points per game this season as the Celtics lead the NBA standings, was held to just 19 points. He shot just 7-for-19 (36.8 percent) from the field and 1-for-6 (16.7 percent) from three-point range.

Of the 19 shots Tatum took, Barnes guarded him for seven of them, with the former only making one. He saw more success against Barrett, off whom he scored three of six contested shots.

Still, Tatum shoots, on average, 47.7 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from deep, so it's clear that the Raptors' game plan against him works, even though they wound up with the loss.

Quickley and Barrett are getting comfortable taking on larger offensive roles

The two combined to score 45 of the Raptors' 96 points against Boston

Monday's game against the Celtics proved how much offensive responsibility both Barrett and Quickley have taken on immediately after joining the roster. Despite their respective 24 and 21 points, the rest of the team was nowhere to be found on offense, particularly from three-point range.

The Raptors shot abysmally from three against the Celtics, ending the night only having made four of their 32 attempts from three (12.5 percent). Despite their long-range struggles, both Barrett and Quickley were the best players on the floor when it came to the Raptors offense.

Quickley was the only Raptor to make more than one three-point shot, going two-for-seven from deep, while other starters, including Barrett, Siakam, and Barnes went a combined 0-10 from three. On top of his 21 points, Quickley notched six rebounds, three assists, and both a steal and a block.

RJ has been playing exceptional basketball since being traded to his hometown squad, that Utah Jazz game aside. He put up 24 points against the Celtics on 11-for-19 shooting from the field, though all of them save one came from inside the paint.

Here are some comparisons of how the two newest Raptors are doing now in comparison to this season with the Knicks:

Toronto Raptors – 2023-24 New Additions Pre- and Post-Trade Stats RJ Barrett Immanuel Quickley Stats Knicks Raptors Knicks Raptors Points 18.2 19.9 15.0 18.9 Assists 2.4 3.4 2.5 5.0 Rebounds 4.3 7.1 2.6 4.6 Field Goal % 42.3% 56.0% 45.4% 43.1% Three-Point Field Goal % 33.1% 44.1% 39.5% 46.6%

Raptors Scramble to Fill Poeltl-Sized Gap

Jakob Poeltl is expected to be out another week at least

The Raptors are missing their big man, and it's one of the most apparent things on the floor since Poeltl has been out with his ankle injury.

Rajaković has tried many different things to try and make up for missing Poeltl. First, it was starting Thaddeus Young to see if he could keep the bench lineup intact, but he ended the Jazz game with zero points.

Against the Celtics, he gave the start to young two-way player Jontay Porter, who signed with the Raptors in early December. It was his first career start in an NBA game, but it didn't go as well as he might have hoped. Porter ended the game with two points, four rebounds, three assists and one block, all while getting hit with four personal fouls.

The Raptors play a back-to-back this week against Miami and Memphis, so Darko may opt to try something else to try and get some power back into his front court.

"They're doing their best and I'm really proud of the effort of both guys there. Both of them, they played solid minutes." Rajaković on Young and Porter

Toronto has lacked true size at the five all season — Christian Koloko, who would usually be getting some of those minutes, has yet to play a game this season. He has been out with a respiratory illness and while Rajaković has mentioned he is doing individual work, there have been no updates on his status.

The Raptors also have Chris Boucher, but his lanky build would make it difficult for him to stay competitive at the center position, especially when his opponent would have been Kristaps Porzingis. In acquiring Barrett and Quickley, the Raptors had to part ways with Precious Achiuwa, who had mainly held down the forward-center spots whenever Poeltl was on the bench.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, all signs point to Siakam getting traded. Should they indeed move on from him, they should focus on fleshing out the roster, particularly on the wing and in the paint.

Until then, however, it seems all Toronto can do is hope Poeltl's ankle heals fast. The Raptors are now 15-24 on the season and sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.