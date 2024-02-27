Highlights Raptors finally win 3 games in a row, earning a pizza party promised by Darko Rajakovic.

Barnes ties Raptors record for second-most triple-doubles.

Dick shows development with strong performance, goes 100% from three.

The elusive Toronto Raptors pizza party is finally happening.

Back in December, head coach Darko Rajaković, in an effort to boost team morale, offered to buy the entire team dinner when they won three games in a row for the first time all season. He did not mention pizza specifically, but one joke was made, and the fans ran with it.

For months, the Raptors have been so close to reaching this achievement, but haven't been able to secure that third consecutive win. Until Monday night, that is.

The Toronto Raptors came back from the All-Star Break looking refreshed and re-invigorated, and that has shown in their play. Their first post-break win came in dominant fashion over the Brooklyn Nets, 121-93, followed by another win the next night over Atlanta, 123-121.

The third win came in Indiana, as the Raptors played the Pacers for the third time this season. In what may have been the most cohesive-looking Raptors win of the season, Toronto was in control the whole game, winning 130-122.

Three wins in a row, pizza time! Jokes aside, this stretch from the Raptors is incredibly encouraging of the process the team is currently going through. Who other to show out during the team's first third win in a row than Scottie Barnes?

So the story goes that I promised our guys that once we get three wins in a row, I'll take them to a nice dinner. But since we have such a group of humble guys, they said we don't need any fancy place, we can go for a pizza. We're going to negotiate, but I'll take them to dinner for sure." - Darko Rajaković

Barnes climbs the Raptors record books... again

Scottie Barnes is now tied for second-most triple-doubles as a Toronto Raptor

Monday night's win was not only an excellent team showing, but a huge night for Barnes. The first-time All-Star has had an incredible season, climbing the rankings among many franchise records in only his third NBA season.

His 21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, and five blocks against the Pacers marked Barnes' fourth triple-double of the NBA season, a franchise record in its own right. His five total career triple-doubles now ties Pascal Siakam for second-most as a Raptor, only behind Kyle Lowry.

Looking at the entire NBA landscape, Barnes has now passed LeBron James (3) in the league's triple-double standings this season. The only players with more triple-doubles this season than Barnes are Giannis Antetokounmpo (7), Luka Dončić (10), Nikola Jokić (18), and Domantis Sabonis (21).

Not bad company to be in.

As for beating the Raptors all-time record, Barnes will pass Siakam to overcome second place pretty soon at this rate. The all-time leader for triple-doubles as a Raptor is Kyle Lowry with 16. Barnes needs 11 more to match this, and if he maintains his current pace, will top that record in another two or three seasons. However, he could pick up speed much faster.

Gradey Dick's development making strides

Dick scored 18 points on 100% three-point shooting accuracy against the Pacers

While Scottie Barnes was breaking some records, Gradey Dick was also a huge element to the Raptors three-game win streak.

In both the win over Atlanta and the win over Indiana, Dick scored 18 points. In the Atlanta game, he added two rebounds, one assist, and shot 8-for-13 from the field. In the Pacers game, he grabbed five rebounds, made two assists, and shot 100.0 percent (4-for-4) from three-point range.

After being drafted 13th overall in the most recent NBA Draft, some skeptics were worried when Dick did not have the most energetic start to his season. Still, it takes time for rookies to adapt to the NBA and Dick was certainly no stranger to that adjustment period.

"[Gradey is] playing really well. He's been playing at a really high level for about a month now, so just happy for him, and I want to see his continued growth." - RJ Barrett

With some intentional development for the 20-year-old, the improvement began to show on the court. On February 5, he scored a season-high 22 points against New Orleans, and a week later, had back-to-back double-digit performances with 14 and 18 points.

Stats aside, watching Dick on the court, you can see his NBA IQ improving quickly as well. He has become more confident picking up the ball and storming the paint, resulting in more scoring opportunities. His distance shooting is finally matching the caliber he shot in college.

This is a fantastic sign for the Raptors, as Gradey's trajectory could make him a huge part of this team's success in years to come.

"I'm the new rookie guy coming in, and, you know, each game's a different, you know, lesson. Just trying to take what I can get from each game, sit down with coaches, watch film, and seeing different things that I did here or there, and just try to build from it." - Gradey Dick

A cohesive win in Indiana

Seven Raptors scored in double digits against Pacers

If there was any game to be the first third consecutive win of the season for Toronto, this performance in Indianapolis was a perfect time to do it.

All five of the Raptors starters -- Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, Gary Trent Jr., and Immanuel Quickley -- along with Dick and Ochai Agbaji off the bench, scored in double digits.

Toronto Raptors – Last 5 Games Stats Game: PTS FG% 3PT% AST +/- Result vs Brooklyn 121 48.8% 45.2% 24 +28 W - 121-93 vs Atlanta 123 49.0% 38.5% 37 +2 W - 123-121 vs Indiana 130 55.2% 42.9% 35 +8 W - 130-122 Average 124.6 51% 42.2% 32 +12 —

Barrett led all scorers with 24 points, Barnes had a triple-double, Poeltl had a double-double, and the team just looked very cohesive. The communication was visible, and they maintained control of the game even when Indiana made pushes.

"Our main focus tonight was to prevent them to score a lot in the paint. This is the best paint-scoring team in the league. Our goal was to keep them at 50 points, which we did." - Darko Rajaković

For one of the worst season-long defensive teams in the league to dominate one of the best offensive teams in the league is a huge accomplishment. It's proof that this new team is building chemistry, that they seem bought into Darko Rajaković's vision, and that the Raptors could get back to being a contending team quite soon.