Roman Reigns has not been pinned in a singles match in years now. His last singles pinfall loss came against Baron Corbin, back in 2019, when both men were in an intense feud to determine the locker room leader of WWE.

Many WWE fans simply didn't buy into the feud, that's putting it lightly, and a segment involving dog food turned out to be one of the most bizarre and outright disgusting angles of all time.

It wasn't just fans that didn't like it, as to make matters even worse, Corbin has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the smell of the dog food was so bad that he nearly threw up during the segment.

Baron Corbin nearly vomited during Roman Reigns segment

Corbin had a lengthy rivalry with Reigns back in 2019. It all started when the former King of the Ring tournament winner proclaimed to be the locker room leader. The story began as a singles rivalry. However, Baron got support from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, giving him a three-on-one advantage.

Things turned around for Roman when his cousins, The Usos, joined the fray to even the odds. The rivalry wasn't the best, and it involved one of the most disgusting segments in the history of WWE, leaving everyone shocked, both fans and talent alike.

To mock his ‘Big Dog’ character, Corbin handcuffed Reigns to the ring post and used his allies to cover him in dog food. While things turned around when Roman and The Usos returned the favour and covered Baron in dog food the next week on SmackDown, WWE fans really didn't buy into it.

VIDEO: Baron Corbin covers Roman Reigns in dog food

Corbin leaving Reigns covered in dog food happened exactly four years ago, which the NXT star has now reacted to. In a reply to a tweet, Corbin revealed that he almost vomited during the segment, thanks to the smell of the dog food.

This feud was the last time Reigns was pinned in a singles match, before his dominant World Championship reign kick-started. Corbin has often discussed on TV how he was the last person to pin Roman in a singles match, which somewhat surprisingly hasn't been used as a gateway into giving him an opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns is set to feud with Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes & CM Punk

Reigns has not been absent from WWE TV for the past few weeks. However, 'The Tribal Chief' is set to make his return on the December 15 episode of SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has also been confirmed for several more appearances as we head out of 2023 and into 2024, with the Royal Rumble set to take place at the end of next month.

As for who Reigns is going to be facing at the show, reports claim that Triple H is considering three options, but the front-runner seems to be Randy Orton, who has made it clear that he's not finished with The Bloodline after they, in character, caused him to be off TV for 18 months between May 2022 and November 2023.

It has been rumored for months that Cody Rhodes will get a rematch against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. Speculation about that being the plan first emerged shortly after WrestleMania 39, and several months later, that still appears what Triple H is working towards.

That's not all though, as last week it emerged that WWE is planning on a huge feud between Reigns and CM Punk in the near future, but not before 'the Best in the World' shares the ring with Roman's former ally, Seth Rollins.

The feud is one that has many WWE fans excited, but an anonymous wrestler recently stated that they have concerns about Triple H's plans to delay the match, urging 'The Game' to book it within the next six months before Punk gets injured, or possibly even fired due to backstage problems.