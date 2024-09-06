Key Takeaways The Toronto Raptors traded Anunoby and Siakam, gearing up to build around Barnes.

Quickley posted impressive numbers transitioning to the Raptors.

Barrett has shown strong play and improvement, positioning himself to be Barnes' second option.

The Toronto Raptors have experienced a lot of turnover recently. The 2023-24 NBA season signaled a major turning point into a new era for the team.

The Raptors made two important trades that shifted the direction of the franchise. They traded OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks to kick things off. They followed that up by dealing Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers .

There were plenty of changes that would take place from that point. So much so that Scottie Barnes quickly became the second-longest tenured Raptor on the team. Only Chris Boucher has been with the organization longer than Barnes.

The goal from here is pretty simple: build around Barnes. Scottie will clearly enter the 2024-25 season as the number one option for the Raptors. He had a brief glimpse of that life last season before a season-ending hand injury cut things short.

There should be plenty of optimism in Toronto about what a team built around Barnes can look like. There is a good chance that the team is far better in 2024-25 than most will expect them to be.

The team will need to identify whether a push for the NBA Play-In Tournament is more valuable to them than positioning themselves for the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, which is projected to be filled with elite talent.

Another important question that the team will need to answer is the new pecking order in 2024-25. Barnes is clearly the top guy in Toronto. However, both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley should have a strong case for being the second option next to the rising star.

Quickley's Case To Be Barnes' Number Two

The Raptors newest starting point guard was paid like a star

When Quickley joined the Raptors as a part of the Anunoby trade, he was immediately given the reins as the team's newest starting point guard. As a member of the Knicks, Quickley had only started 27 games during his career. He topped that total during his first run with the Raptors.

Immanuel Quickley – Team Comparison Category Knicks Raptors PPG 12.9 18.6 RPG 3.2 4.8 APG 3.0 6.8 FG% 42.1 42.2 3P% 37.0 39.5 TS% 56.6 56.4 USG% 22.7 23.5 GP 253 38 GS 27 38

Quickley thrived in his new environment. The most encouraging sign of growth that he displayed was unquestionably his passing ability.

Quickley posted an assist percentage of 19.1 during his time with the Knicks. That number skyrocketed to 29.5 percent during his first 38 games with the Raptors.

Many believe that Quickley is a prime candidate for the Most Improved Player award in 2024-25. He is currently tied for the 8th best odds to win the award, at +2500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Josh Lewenberg reported earlier this offseason that the young guard was looking forward to seeing where he fits into the team's plans in the upcoming season. It was one of the reasons why Quickley prioritized a return to Toronto.

"I think the main thing was the mentality of the organization, where they saw me and the team going… I was really intrigued." -Quickley

Perhaps there is a hint in there about the expanded role that Quickley could be due for. The Raptors certainly paid Quickley like a star when they signed him to a five-year, $175 million deal.

It should not be difficult to connect the dots and realize that the Raptors obviously see Quickley as a big part of their future.

Barrett's Case To Be Barnes' Number Two

The improvements for Barrett have been on full display

More and more people are starting to pay attention to how much better and more comfortable Barrett has looked since being traded away from the Knicks. The Canadian basketball star should also be a popular dark horse pick to win the 2024-25 Most Improved Player award.

The quality of shots that Barrett took as a member of the Raptors was much improved from his time with the Knicks. Without Julius Randle in his way, Barrett has been able to attack the rim a lot more and play to his strengths as a player.

RJ Barrett – 2023-24 Stats with the Raptors Category Stat PPG 21.8 FG% 55.3 3P% 39.2 TS% 61.5 USG% 25.7

Barrett's efficiency has soared with the Raptors. He showed similarly strong play as a member of Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games .

The really encouraging part of Barrett's Olympic experience may be just how well he operated as the second star beside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander . There should be a lot of members within the Raptors organization that can look at that sample size and envision him as the second option beside Barnes.

One Player Should Have A Slight Edge On The Other

Both players will have their opportunities, but one should have the inside track

It should be stated that having two talented young players to choose from for this kind of scenario is not a bad problem for the Raptors to have. Barnes should be able to get the most out of either player with his strong passing ability.

Scottie Barnes – Passing Improvement Season APG AST% USG% 2021-22 3.5 14.7 19.0 2022-23 4.8 20.0 20.3 2023-24 6.1 26.2 24.8

The more that Barnes has been featured in the offense, the more clear it has been that he is a gifted passer. Barnes averaged 7.0 assists per game in the 20 games that he played last season after Siakam was traded.

Barnes has also improved as a scorer each season. He averaged a career-high 19.9 points per game in 2023-24 en route to his first All-Star selection.

Both Barrett and Quickley are great fits around Barnes and his skill set. However, the former should have a slight edge in terms of who slots in as the second option behind Barnes.

Barnes still has a lot of room to grow as a scorer. There should be healthy expectations of seeing a bit of a statistical scoring leap next season, but in the games he struggles against the top perimeter defensive options, one would imagine he will fall back on his more established passing ability.

Barrett, as things currently stand, is probably the most established scoring option for the Raptors. He also posted the highest usage percentage of the trio last season.

Those two factors, coupled with everything previously mentioned in terms of his improvements, would lead one to believe that Barrett should have the inside track to settle in as the Raptors' number two by season's end.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.