Highlights The Toronto Raptors kicked off 2024 with a fresh start by trading for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

Quickley and Barrett both started in their first game, contributing to the Raptors' win.

Pascal Siakam had an exceptional game, and despite defensive weaknesses, the Raptors showed promise with the new additions.

The Toronto Raptors kicked off 2024 with a fresh start after they traded away OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn in exchange for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

Monday's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers was the first time both players would suit up for the Raptors, and both were inserted into the starting lineup.

This was obviously the Raptors' first game of the year, and starting off with a win was only one way the Raptors seemed to reset for the new year. They won the game 124-121 over Cleveland.

There were a lot of great points — RJ Barrett being the one to score two clutch free throws to solidify the win, an absolute masterclass by Pascal Siakam, and Immanuel Quickley proving he is going to be a great asset for the future.

New year, new Raptors team seemed to be the theme of the night, as there were many things to be excited about from watching this game. The most obvious aspect was just how balanced Toronto looked with a traditional point guard out there.

Despite being thrown into their first game with little practice or time to integrate into the system, both Quickley and Barrett played good games.

"We met yesterday, we had a chance to talk a little bit about offense and defense. We met early this morning before shootaround just to go over some basic stuff and game preparation for tonight. Obviously, it's impossible to put everything in very quickly." – Darko Rajaković on getting Barrett and Quickley up to speed

Before getting into the new players and how they performed, it's important to note that this Raptors' win came due to the excellent play of Siakam. He scored 36 points on 13-20 shooting from the field and 5-for-8 from three. He added five rebounds, two assists, and one steal to his stat line.

Scottie Barnes added 20 of his own points along with six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Overall, the team just looked incredibly cohesive, despite a less than ideal close finish after leading big earlier in the game. Their biggest fault came from their defense, which makes sense when you think about the defensive power lost by trading Anunoby away.

There is a lot to improve on as Toronto integrates Quickley and Barrett into the roster, but Monday's win also proved there is some promise going forward.

A Fresh Start

Raptors score 41 points in first quarter against Cleveland

It was assumed after the trade that Quickley would immediately become the Toronto Raptors' new starting point guard — a position that has been up for grabs basically since Kyle Lowry left in 2021.

This is a new role for Quickley, who mostly came off ther bench for New York Knicks as a backup for Jalen Brunson, but definitely has the talent to start. He averaged 25.8 points per game last season in a stretch where Brunson was out.

As for Barrett, he was routinely a part of the Knicks' starting lineup, but it was unknown if the Raptors' would opt to start him over Gary Trent Jr., who just made his way back to the starting lineup last week.

Prior to the game, Raptors' head coach Darko Rajaković told the media that they should not think too much into the lineups he tries in the game ahead and that the coaching staff will be evaluating who fits well with who. This led many to think one or both of the new players would come off the bench.

When it came to game time, both started, creating the lineup of Quickley, Barnes, Barrett, Siakam and Jakob Poeltl.

Obviously, this may not be the permanent new starting lineup, but this group performed well out of the gate, scoring 41 points in the first quarter of the game for the first time since March 14th, 2023.

Throughout the game, the energy seemed to dip a little. Toronto ended the night with 25 total assists, which Darko Rajaković was not impressed with.

That was a result of having two starters on the floor who are not familiar with the team's system, and players seeming to fall back on iso-play a little more than usual.

Expect the number of assists to rise as Quickley especially becomes more familiar with both the plays and his teammates on the floor — as he is a player who thrives on pick and roll actions.

"I thought as the game was progressing we had moments when the ball became a little bit stagnant. (0:40) I'm not a fan of our 25 assists in a game." – Darko Rajaković

There's No Place Like Home

Barrett scores 19 points, nine rebounds, one assist in hometown debut

It seemed like the Canadian air did Barrett some good in his debut as a Raptor. He played well Monday, scoring 19 points and even being the one to hit clutch free throws to win the game.

The pace seemed to fit his skill set quite well. As Canada Basketball fans may know, RJ works really well when he is driving to the basket — and that seemed to be his bread and butter against the Cavaliers.

Of course, a great time to drive to the basket is in transition, and Barrett took advantage of those opportunities as well. His physicality, something that helped Canada in many games at the FIBA World Cup this past summer, got him to the free throw line in Monday night's game.

On top of his contributions to the game, Barrett is absolutely ecstatic to be playing for his hometown team. It's evident in his interactions with the media, his demeanor, and the way his personality is already showing out.

"This was special, definitely better than any other time I've played here." – RJ Barrett on how this game ranked among other times he has played in Toronto

It will be interesting to see if the support from family, friends, and Canadian fans will help RJ perform a higher level of basketball as he develops in his career.

A New Point Guard in Town

Quickley scores 14 points as starter

While Raptors fans may have been a little familiar with Barrett due to his place on the Canadian national team, Quickley was a newer face to get used to.

The guard was revered for his shooting ability and his pick and roll efficiency coming into Toronto. Both things the Raptors needed pretty desperately, so excitement was high from those who knew his game.

He got off to an excellent start in his first game as a Raptor, shooting 2-for-2 from three in the first quarter of the game. He did rack up some fouls, causing him to play a little less than he maybe would have otherwise, but what was seen was great.

For a young player hungry to prove himself, this trade presents Quickley with an incredible opportunity to thrive. It seems like a win-win for both the team and Immanuel himself, who will immediately be thrown into the starting lineup.

It's still early, but it seems like Quickley could be just what the Raptors need to look more organized offensively.

The Toronto Raptors will now play their next six games on the road as they head out on a West Coast road trip. Fans will get more of an idea about how the Raptors intend to use their two new players as lineups are figured out in the weeks ahead.