Highlights Eddie Hearn's team of five fighters from Matchroom suffered a humiliating 10-0 defeat to Frank Warren's boxers at Queensberry.

It all went down Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — with Zhilei Zhang thumping Deontay Wilder, and Daniel Dubois finishing Filip Hrgovic.

The loss was so brutal it seemingly inspired Barry Hearn to leave a note behind for his son, Eddie, telling him to meet him in his office first thing Monday.

Veteran sports promoter Barry Hearn left a brilliant message for his son Eddie Hearn, the group chairman of Matchroom, after their company suffered a brutal 10-0 loss in the 5 vs 5 boxing event against long-time rival Frank Warren at Queensberry Promotions. Some of the most devastating results for Team Matchroom included Deontay Wilder's knockout defeat against surging heavyweight Zhilei Zhang, and Austin Williams, who lost his undefeated record to Hamzah Sheeraz, who finished him in the 11th round at the event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Barry Hearn Left a Message For His Son Eddie

The 10-word message was left on what appears to be a locker room

Barry Hearn and son Eddie Hearn are renowned for their competitive rivalry, with Eddie even once quipping that, yes, he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth but it is he who turned that spoon golden. Eddie's determination to fill soccer stadiums in the UK with close to 100,000 boxing fans for one-of-a-kind fight nights involving Carl Froch and then Anthony Joshua was perhaps fueled by a thirst to step out of his father's shadow.

Barry has been ringside for some of Eddie's most famous fight nights, and it was seemingly no different Saturday in Riyadh, however, though in the past there were no doubt celebrations to mark Froch's win over George Groves, or Joshua's thumping victory over Wladimir Klitschko, the mood from Matchroom was a sour one, as they failed to score a single point, or win, in their team competition of five fights against Warren and Queensberry.

Here are the results in full:

Nick Ball (Queensberry) defeated Raymond Ford (Matchroom) in a WBA world featherweight title fight

Hamzah Sheeraz (Queensberry) finished Austin Williams (Matchroom) in the 11th round

Daniel Dubois (Queensberry) knocked out Filip Hrgovic (Matchroom)

Willy Hutchinson (Queensberry) out-pointed Craig Richards (Matchroom)

And, finally, Zhilei Zhang out-banged Deontay Wilder

Once the final result was in and fans began leaving the arena, a note was found on what could have been Eddie's door. Matchroom's head of social Scott Hammerton posted a photo of the note on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Here's what it said:

"Eddie, My office, 9 a.m. Monday. Don't be late! You plonker. Bazza."

What is unclear is whether Scott wrote and posted the note himself for social media banter, or if it truly came from Barry Hearn. Regardless, it's a good one.

The 5 vs 5 Event Produced a Lot of Storylines

One such storyline will be where Daniel Dubois and Zhilei Zhang go from here

Though much will be made of Deontay Wilder's brutal loss, and where the American puncher goes from here, more should be said about the rise of heavyweights Zhilei Zhang and Daniel Dubois, who scored knockout wins over Wilder and Filip Hrgovic, respectively.

A race may well heat up over whom is next in line to fight Anthony Joshua, because a Joshua vs Dubois event in London in September, sponsored by Saudi Arabia, seemingly sells itself. And GIVEMESPORT, through years of conversations with Matchroom officials behind-the-scenes, understands that a Joshua vs Zhang fight at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing has been raised before.

The time is right for both fights — but in what order? The division is in a healthy place when we have these kinds of options.