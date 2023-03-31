Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their MLB campaign against Arizona Diamondbacks with an impressive 8-2 victory. The game will live long in the memory of a couple of fans for a lifetime, after a successful proposal during the game.

James Outman may have scored three runs, but he wasn’t the star of the show, instead it was one romantic fan who has gone viral on social media for their actions during the clash with the Diamondbacks.

Ricardo Juarez is the fan who wore his heart on his sleeve, taking a huge gamble when he climbed over the barriers and ran onto the outfield.

LA Dodgers fan proposes to his girlfriend during opening day clash

The fan turned and faced his partner in the stands and got down on one knee and began his proposal. Putting yourself out there on such a public stage shows immense bravery or incredible stupidity, maybe a mixture of the both.

However, his actions paid off for him as his girlfriend said yes, leaving them both engaged. Although, it did take a turn for the worse when he was already down on one knee when security turned up on the scene, clearly not mellowed by the blossoming love.

With encroaching onto the field of play not allowed, security acted swiftly, sprinting over to Juarez and sending him flying with a rugby tackle. Unsurprisingly, this moment was caught on camera and has entertained fans no end.

Video: Baseball fan sees proposal go wrong when security intervene

In the end, all that matters to Juarez is that his girlfriend said yes to his proposal and he has shared the news on his social media. He uploaded a post to his Instagram story which had the caption ‘She said yes. After getting sacked like that, did she have a choice?’

Clearly feeling sorry for him was the only reason she said yes! Jokes aside, it was a grand gesture that paid off massively for Juarez, and he’ll likely have the bruises to prove it as the security guard clattered into him, taking no prisoners.

As ever, proposing in public is a risky move, but doing so on the field of play is clearly another risk altogether, maybe think again if you were planning something similar to Juarez. Although if you do, let’s hope you have the same happy outcome as the LA Dodgers fan. Getting the result he wanted both on the pitch and off it.