Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys is set to undergo a medical today ahead of a move to Championship side Burnley, according to BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

Last season, Humphreys enjoyed a spell on loan with Championship outfit Swansea City, featuring 24 times for the club. The young defender has now returned to Stamford Bridge, but he could be heading straight back out the door ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

Burnley now appear to have won the race to secure his signature, despite interest from other clubs.

Humphreys Set for Burnley Medical

He will join on loan with an obligation

According to a report from BBC's Kinsella, Humphreys will undergo a medical at Burnley today ahead of a move to the Lancashire club. Personal terms have already been agreed, while Kinsella previously confirmed that he would join on loan with an obligation to buy...

"Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys to undergo a medical today at Burnley, personal terms are agreed."

Humphreys' Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.24 Tackles Per 90 1.05 Interceptions Per 90 1 Clearances Per 90 3.52 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.33

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United were also keen on the young star, but Burnley have now won the race to bring him to Turf Moor. Despite only being on loan last season, Chelsea have now decided that Humphreys doesn't have a long-term future at the club and will eventually leave permanently after his temporary spell at Burnley.

Since Todd Boehly has arrived at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have spent a significant sum of money signing young talent from around the world. This has led to a heavily inflated squad for Enzo Maresca, so the reality is that a number of players will have to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Maresca currently has the likes of Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill to choose from as options in the centre-back role, with the majority of them in the early stages of their careers. As a result, it was always going to be difficult for Humphreys to establish himself as a first-team star.

Chelsea Advancing in Joao Felix Deal

He could cost just €40m

Italian journalist Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are now advancing with a deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. They are now working on the final details, with Conor Gallagher heading the other way to join the La Liga side.

The west London outfit are set to pay a maximum of €45m (£38m), and the Portuguese international could now return to Stamford Bridge after spending some time on loan with the Blues in the 2022/2023 campaign. With Maresca's side adding another attacker, we could see some of their fringe forwards head through the exit door before the deadline.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/08/2024