Retired Bayern Munich stalwart Bastian Schweinsteiger played at almost every top stadium around the globe. From the bouncing confines of the Bundesliga's best-loved venues to the stately futuristic homes of the MLS, the 2014 German World Cup winner experienced it all during his career.

In total, he played over 670 club games for the serial German champions - where he claimed eight league titles, a Champions League, and a Super Cup - alongside stints at Manchester United and Chicago Fire. The combative midfielder - who is among the 11 players with the most assists in World Cup history - also earned 121 caps for his nation.

To say he's seen it all would be an utter injustice to Schweinsteiger's glorious career. But when he was asked back in 2021 to name the stadium whose atmosphere impressed him the most, he chose a venue from a country he never represented at club level - and one that he surprisingly never stepped foot on.

Related Ranking the 25 Best Stadiums in World Football (2025) The most incredible football stadiums on the planet - ranked in order.

Schweinsteiger Said Celtic Park Has Best Atmosphere in the World

He hailed his experience of the Scottish club's atmosphere as "impressive"

Interestingly, Schweinsteiger never actually stepped onto the pitch at Celtic Park during his one visit there, as he was an unused substitute during Bayern Munich's 0-0 stalemate back in 2003. But it was from his cosy position on the sidelines that the German legend was able to soak in the occasion, which always commences following a loud and passionate rendition of one of British football's greatest songs, 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Responding to a question about the top away game atmosphere on Twitter, Schweinsteiger wrote back in 2019 (see post below):

"Celtic Glasgow. This was impressive!!"

Celtic Park, situated in the Parkhead area of Glasgow, houses just over 60,000 supporters and has forged a well-renowned atmosphere during its 133-year existence. Also easily among the most intimidating stadiums in the world for this reason, it's actually not much of a surprise pick, as Nemanja Vidic also had high praise for the ground back in 2019.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With a capacity of 60,411, Celtic Park is among the 10 biggest stadiums in the United Kingdom, while it is the biggest in Scotland.

Former Germany and Bayern teammate Toni Kroos also holds the same opinion of the iconic stadium, as does Rio Ferdinand and Cristiano Ronaldo, validating the hallow turf's almighty prestige.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo Named Stadium With Best Atmosphere He Played in The football legend has played at some of the best stadiums in the world, but only had one on his mind

It's a home stadium that makes the fans, buoyed by the famous Green Brigade ultras group, feel like they're on top of opposition players. Not many cities in the world centre their daily life around football as much as Glasgow, and Celtic's four walls absolutely epitomise that, and a trip to the bleak Scottish city is hardly ever one that the biggest European players enjoy from a competition perspective.