Highlights Hollywood star Dave Bautista, also known as "The Animal" Batista in the WWE, has unveiled a new look on his Instagram that has generated a lot of interest.

The 54-year-old has been focusing on altering his appearance, including trying out a new hairstyle and possibly getting cosmetic surgery, although that hasn't been confirmed

Speculation is growing that Batista could make a surprising return to WWE television, following in the footsteps of John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, possibly at WrestleMania 40

Hollywood star Dave Bautista is perhaps better known to the WWE Universe as the unstoppable "Animal" Batista. A former multiple-time World Champion and member of the legendary "Evolution" faction, Batista has become known for his unique fashion sense over the years since his hugely successful transition to Hollywood.

This week, Batista unveiled a new look on his official Instagram, @DaveBautista, that has the world talking.

Related: WWE: 6x World Champion open to return under Triple HBatista seems to be having the time of his life right now in the heat of the widely publicized Hollywood writer strikes and could be potentially poised for a WWE return heading into WrestleMania XL.

Let's see what "The Animal" looks like right now, and what he has been up to....

Dave Bautista reveals his new appearance

Image credits: @DaveBautista on Instagram

Batista appeared on Instagram stories this week in the gym where he shared the current new look that he is 'trying out'.

The 54-year-old has kept his hair short, with comments also speculating in the comments that the ex-WWE star has had some fresh lip filler and botox. In the second picture, Batista is seen sporting a neatly trimmed goatee that looks reminiscent of his former Evolution running buddy, Randy Orton.

Name Batista Age 54 Height 6ft 6" Weight 290lbs Debut October 1999 Trained By Afa Anoa'i & Marrese Crump Titles Won 2x WWE Champion, 4x World Heavyweight Champion, 3x World Tag Team Champion, 1x WWE Tag Team Champion & 2x Royal Rumble match winner

With the Hollywood strikes still going strong, Batista looks to have had a bit more time to himself which has allowed him to focus on altering his appearance.

This also includes what looks to be an extreme training regimen in the gym, which has fueled speculation that Batista cold soon follow fellow Hollywood stars, John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and make a surprising return to WWE television in time for WrestleMania's biggest anniversary event in 2024.

Image credits: @DaveBautista on Instagram

Is Batista returning to WWE?

Batista's Instagram has featured some very interesting content as of late. Many of his stories have featured "The Animal" training hard in the gym, and also in an MMA ring with veteran coach, Matt Arroyo.

While a return to mixed martial arts doesn't look likely for the 54-year-old star, Batista has always taken his MMA workouts very seriously. Plenty of WWE superstars and Hollywood stars take advantage of MMA training as a means of staying nimble and flexible. Batista was always very agile in the wrestling ring for a man of his sheer size and stature.

Image Credits: WWE

To date, Batista's last match in the WWE took place at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when he competed in a no holds barred match against "The Game" Triple H. Batista has also been touted to enter the WWE Hall of Fame, but this has yet to take place due to his Hollywood commitments and time constraints.

Considering the recent shocking returns of John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to WWE television, it wouldn't come as a surprise at this stage to see "The Animal" Batista launch one more run in the company that made him famous.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on the rumors of Batista's potential WWE return as soon as more news becomes readily available.

Related: Shawn Michaels' Bald Head & 9 More Wrestling Looks That Shocked WWE Fans