The Los Angeles Galaxy train that stormed to the 2024 MLS Cup title has careened startlingly off the tracks.

Manager Greg Vanney's side have lost their first two league matches of 2025 in convincing fashion, against San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps sides few expected much of entering the campaign.

A squad that was already going to be missing mesmerizing playmaker Riqui Puig for most of the year is now also down winger Joseph Paintsil, midfielder Lucas Sanabria, and defenders Miki Yamane and Emiro Garces.

And after finishing the 2024 season in scorching form, Gabriel Pec has struggled to exert the same influence on matches in 2025, even if he did score in Sunday's 2-1 loss at Vancouver.

Now the Galaxy are facing the start of Concacaf Champions Cup play on Wednesday night when they play Leg 1 of their round-of-16 series at Costa Rica's Herediano. And given the brutal nature of the early league campaign, Vanney suddenly has a difficult choice to make:

Play his best squad in Concacaf and risk sinking the 2025 league campaign even further off course, or punt on Concacaf with lesser quality lineups in order to prioritize reversing that league form and getting healthier.

There's some solid rationale for each option. Here's a closer look.

Going For it in Concacaf

Seizing on a good draw

The Galaxy might not be playing like a team capable of a continental run, but by winning the 2024 MLS Cup , they assured themselves of one of five byes to the round of 16. And they might not get a more favorable draw again.

Herediano is an eminently beatable team on paper, and while FC Cincinnati or Tigres UANL loom after that, the former is adapting to the loss of Luciano Acosta and the latter has actually had some struggles with MLS foes in CCC play.

Playing out of bad form

Clearly, the Galaxy haven't figured out an effective game model without Puig pulling strings in the center of the pitch, and to a lesser extent, without the departed Dejan Joveljic . And the only way out is through.

Playing an unfamiliar opponent could be a chance to solve those problems on the field with fresh eyes. And earning positive results could provide some confidence to carry over into league play.

Re-establishing culture

Last year's MLS Cup triumph was supposed to the LA Galaxy were well and truly back as one of the league's biggest forces. But a lot has changed in terms of what it means to be a true MLS power since the Galaxy won their previous fifth MLS Cup in 2014.

Doing damage in continental play is now an expectation. The 2022 Seattle Sounders remain the only MLS side to win a Concacaf title in the federation's modern era. But the Columbus Crew SC has also made a Concacaf final, and Los Angeles FC has made two. For the Galaxy not to take this competition seriously would be to admit they are a level beneath those clubs.

Focusing on the League

More injury potential

We've already detailed the injury issues, but spreading a thin squad even thinner with an eye on earning results in multiple competitions heightens injury risk to those still on the field.

Vanney should know this as well as anyone from his time as Toronto FC coach. In 2018, the Reds went all out for Concacaf glory, and they reached the final, losing on penalties to Chivas of Guadalajara following an aggregate draw. But they pivoted to league play battered and bruised, and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference, out of the postseason.

Competitive reality

Vanney can't say it out loud. But this Galaxy side's chances of winning continental honors without Puig are close to zero. And there's almost no chance Puig could return by June 1, the date of a prospective final, let alone a potential quarterfinal or semifinal series against elite MLS or Liga MX foes.

The Galaxy were able to win MLS Cup without Puig, helped by an otherwise healthy roster, home-field advantage and a pedestrian opponent in the NY Red Bulls . That doesn't describe the challenge here, and Vanney has to be honest about that in his own assessments, if not outwardly. In contrast, there is far more reason to hope for a healthy squad by the time September's playoff push comes around.

Self-esteem and self-awareness

And let's be real here: a full-strength Galaxy squad could very well lose to Herediano, which already eliminated Real Salt Lake . That could be a crushing blow to an already wobbly side's collective ego. Sending out a second-choice XI is far less risky on that front, making a potential loss to the Costa Ricans a lot easier to accept.