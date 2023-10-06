Highlights Bills QB Josh Allen has bounced back from a rough season opener with impressive stats and two AFC Offensive Player of the Week nods.

Buffalo's Allen is out for revenge against his name-sharing counterpart in London, as Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars got the best of him in their last meeting.

While the game between the Bills and Jaguars is expected to favor Buffalo, it wouldn't be as shocking of an upset as when the defensive Allen helped the Jags pull off a double-digit upset in 2021.

After taking the blame for his team's season-opening loss to the New York Jets in which he threw three interceptions, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has gotten back to tearing opposing defenses apart.

The sixth-year signal caller out of Wyoming has gone 72-for-94 (76.6% completion rate) for 812 yards and 10 total touchdowns his last three games, racking up AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors twice in the process.

Josh Allen Meets Josh Allen... Again

Coming off his first career game with a perfect passer rating in his team’s 48-20 thrashing of Miami in Week 4, Allen has shifted his sights of revenge to a more personal figure: Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Entering the NFL just one year after his name-sharing foe, the edge-rushing Allen has become one of the league’s preeminent pass rushers. After four games in 2023, he was in a three-way tie for the NFL lead in sacks, with only Khalil Mack (LAC) and T.J. Watt (PIT) matching the six he has recorded.

Following his second three-sack performance of the season in Jacksonville’s 23-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, the former Kentucky Wildcat is now aiming to torment Buffalo’s version of Josh Allen just as he did when the two first played against one another in 2021.

The First Meeting Of The Josh Allens

The first time both Josh Allens shared an NFL field was back in 2021, when the Bills came into Duval expecting to walk all over the Jaguars. Jacksonville's Allen had other ideas in the Jaguars 9-6 win. The Jacksonville defense tormented them on that day, and Allen racked up a sack, two tackles for loss, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Buffalo's Allen has not forgotten.

Their Josh Allen is playing really well coming off a three-sack performance. You know, so they got a very tough defence, we got to make sure that we're holding on to football and being smart, and we take our chances, and then have a plan for their D line, they got a really good D line...So just making sure that we're gonna go out there and have a good game plan and try to execute it to the best of our abilities. Yeah, he got me last time pretty good. I think he had a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception against me the the last time we played him.

While the Buffalo quarterback intends to do everything he can to defeat his identically-named counterpart this time around, the personal nature of their matching up is strictly between the lines.

You know, me and him, we kind of go back into college. We were both kind of names that people were talking about. And I think he had messaged me on Instagram and said, way to rep the name, you know, us being the same name. So that was pretty cool.So we had messaged each other a few times before that. And he's, you know, he's playing really good football right now. So he's a fun player to watch. As a as an opposing quarterback, you know, we got to make sure that we have a plan for him."

Josh Allens Ready To Renew Hostilities In London

It would again be an upset if the Jaguars defeated the Bills on Sunday in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium—Buffalo is coming in as a 5.5-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook—but not nearly as monumental as it was in 2021.

Despite being the road team, the then 5-2 Bills closed as a 15.5-point favorite against the then 1-6 Jaguars. The Action Network reported it was the seventh-largest upset since 1990, and was actually the third time Buffalo had been on the losing end of such a contest.

YEAR FAVORITE (L) UNDERDOG (W) SPREAD FINAL SCORE 2020 RAMS JETS 17.5 23-20 1995 COWBOYS WASHINGTON 17.5 24-17 2018 PATRIOTS DOLPHINS 17.5 27-24 1992 BILLS JETS 17 24-17 2018 VIKINGS BILLS 16.5 27-6 1992 BILLS COLTS 16 16-13 2021 BILLS JAGUARS 15.5 9-6

The Bills’ Allen knows he has to remain patient against a Jacksonville defense that ranks 12th in points allowed per game (20.5), but also yields the 21st-most passing yards per game (238.2). Yards on the ground could be at a premium—the Jaguars allow only 94.8 rushing yards per game, tied with Tampa Bay for the eighth-fewest in the NFL—making ball security paramount.

When it comes to pass protection, the Bills have not been terrible, but they haven't been great either, ranking 16th in sack rate allowed through four weeks (6.3). Clearly, Buffalo's Allen is aware of his namesake on the other side of the ball this time around, so don't be surprised if we see some shifted protections and double teams to try and limit the impact Jacksonville's Allen can have in London on Sunday.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

