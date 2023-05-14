When it comes to writing your name in the tennis history books, nobody did it quite like Billie Jean King.

After winning her first Wimbledon singles championship in 1966, the US legend went on to form the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), lobbied for equal prize money at the US Open and eventually received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

However, 50 years ago this week she decided to change the face of women’s tennis forever.

In a tweet written yesterday (Saturday 13), King said: “50 years ago today, Bobby Riggs beat Margaret Smith Court in a tennis match in CA.

“This match laid the groundwork for the Battle of the Sexes, which happened 4 months later, on September 20, 1973.”

She then continued to say that in 2023: “We’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Battle of the Sexes.”

But what actually is the Battle of the Sexes, and why was it so monumental for women’s tennis and sport in general?

1973: Margaret Court vs Bobby Riggs in California

The year is 1973 and after claiming the women’s game was inferior to the men’s, self-proclaimed chauvinist and retired tennis star Bobby Riggs met with Margaret Court in an attempt to prove his opinion correct.

The exhibition match - which was later dubbed the ‘Mother’s Day Massacre’ - was set up with Court after King herself had declined Riggs’ offer to compete on numerous occasions.

Margret Court was beaten by Bobby Riggs in 1973 tennis match. Credit: Getty Images

World number two at the time, Court took up the challenge but was thrashed 6-2, 6-1 in California.

Following the Australian's defeat, King realised that beating Riggs was paramount and that women’s tennis would suffer forever without this win.

Plans were immediately put into motion — and four months later, the exhibition game took place on Thursday, 20 September 1973.

Battle of the Sexes: the ultimate tennis showdown entrance

Hosted at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, the California-born star entered the court carried by a bunch of shirtless men.

Riggs, not to be outdone by his opponent, followed suit and was pulled in on a rickshaw by a handful of female models.

After making their dramatic entrances, the history-making match swiftly got underway.

Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs and Battle of the Sexes match in 1973. Credit: Getty Images

However, doubt was cast immediately over King’s ability as the 29-year-old women’s tennis player had her serve broken in the first set.

But thankfully, King quickly bounced back after stating that she “had to win”.

Billie Jean King reigned supreme

Of course, she ended up dominating — winning the landmark Battle of the Sexes exhibition in straight sets (6-4, 6-3, 6-3) and went home with a cool $100,000 (£80,260) in her pocket.

In a post-match press conference, King said: “I thought it would set us back 50 years if I didn’t win the match.

“It would ruin the women’s [tennis] tour and affect all women’s self-esteem. To beat a 55-year-old guy was no thrill for me."

“The thrill,” she went on to explain. “The thrill was exposing a lot of new people to tennis.”

Billie Jean King during the Battle of the Sexes match in 1973. Credit: Getty Images

The exhibition match drew a huge crowd of viewers

According to the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, forty-eight million American citizens watched The Battle of the Sexes match in the autumn of 1973.

BillieJeanKing.com also states that the exhibition game is one of the most watched televised sporting events of all time.

There's only been one more Battle of the Sexes tennis match

Since the Kings versus Riggs game 50 years ago, there’s only been one other match dubbed ‘Battle of Champions’ or ‘Battle of the Sexes III’.

The 1992 challenge saw Martina Navratilova taking on Jimmy Connors outdoors at Caesars Palace, Nevada.

Then 35, USA star Navratilova took on Connors, then 40, who won 7-5, 6-2.

Billie Jean King continues to champion women's tennis. Credit: Reuters

Life after the Battle of the Sexes

In 2008, King put out ‘Pressure is a Privilege: Lessons I’ve Learned from Life and the Battle of the Sexes’ to celebrate the landmark game’s 35th anniversary.

While King retired from playing competitive tennis in 1983, she continues to fight for social justice and praises equality throughout women’s sports.

She also recently became an investor in the Natalie Portman co-owned football team, Angel City.

Her Battle of the Sexes opponent, Riggs, died on October 25, 1995, after eight years suffering from prostate cancer.

He was a former world number one and had three Grand Slam singles wins to his name.