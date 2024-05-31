Highlights The Mavericks fought through a tough Western Conference to return to the NBA Finals.

Luka Dončić led the team with historic stats, supported by Kyrie Irving and solid role players.

The Mavericks overcame a familiar rival in the Clippers and a tough Thunder team to reach the championship series.

The Dallas Mavericks' road to the NBA Finals was anything but easy. In a loaded Western Conference, it was the Mavericks who survived the bloodbath. They are now just four wins away from their second championship in franchise history.

This is the Mavericks' first trip back to the NBA Finals since 2011. They won it all that year, led by NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki. Fittingly, this year's version of the Mavericks is also led by a European superstar: Luka Dončić.

Dončić had a historic regular season that was somehow denied the MVP. The statistical dominance in Luka's well-rounded game is something few superstars in NBA history can rival. As great as Dončić has been, the story of how the Mavericks got here isn't all about him.

The addition of Kyrie Irving at last year's trade deadline yielded a tremendous early return on investment. Irving has been everything the doctor ordered for Dallas and then some.

The team also made a bevy of smart roster moves to fill out the team around the two. They drafted standout rookie Dereck Lively II. They brought in a quality role player like Derrick Jones Jr. last offseason. Then, when the team needed an all-in push, they traded for PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford before the trade deadline.

Dallas constructed a terrific roster, piece by piece. That roster rewarded the front office's hard work. Under the tutelage of head coach Jason Kidd, the only thing standing in their way of the NBA mountaintop is the Boston Celtics. After the journey the Mavs had to get this opportunity, they should be more than ready.

Defeating An Old Foe

Mavericks overcame a playoff rival in the first round

The Los Angeles Clippers are a familiar foe for the Mavericks. The two teams have met in the NBA Playoffs for three of the past five seasons. The story of those first two series was rather similar: Dončić dominates while Dallas loses. This time, that was not the case.

The Clippers struggled to stay healthy yet again, with Kawhi Leonard missing all but two games in this series. Even when Leonard was playing, the Clippers went 0-2 with him in the lineup. For the Clippers, the tune to the song being played was just all too familiar when it came to Leonard and his ability to stay on the basketball court.

This presented an opportunity for the Mavericks to slay some playoff demons. The Clippers sent them packing in 2020 and 2021. They seized the opportunity and moved one step further in their playoff journey, eliminating the Clippers in 6 games.

This series got to showcase very early on in these playoffs why the addition of Irving was so impactful to this Mavericks team.

Kyrie Irving - Stats Against The Clippers PPG 26.5 APG 4.7 FG% 51.4 3P% 44.9 SPG 1.8

The efficiency with which Kyrie delivered his secondary scoring beside Luka made the Mavericks a much tougher foe for the Clippers than the previous iterations they had faced. After the Clippers suffered their largest playoff loss in franchise history during Game 5, Irving delivered a game-high 30 points in Game 6 to help the Mavericks clinch the series.

It became abundantly clear to everyone watching that Luka's Batman had his Robin.

Taking Down The Best In The West

Mavericks grinded one out against the one seed

On paper, this was touted as a matchup between two MVP runner-ups. It was supposed to be Dončić versus Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the unofficial rights to the title of the best young guard in the Western Conference.

However, Dončić was hobbled throughout this series with several injuries plaguing him while attempting to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder. When the individual numbers of Shai versus Luka are stacked up from this series, one could make the argument that Gilgeous-Alexander performed like the better player.

Dončić vs. Gilgeous-Alexander Series Comparison Category Dončić SGA PPG 29.8 32.2 RPG 8.8 8.0 APG 9.5 7.3 FG% 40.5 50.7 3P% 23.9 55.0

Dončić's efficiency looked poor in this series. Battling through injuries is one thing, but doing so while facing elite defenders such as Lu Dort and Cason Wallace is a tall order for anyone, even Luka. The superstar matchup isn't what this series ultimately came down to. If it were, Dallas might be sitting at home right now.

While the Thunder struggled to get their secondary scoring going beyond Gilgeous-Alexander, the Mavericks got reliable performances out of their role players. Washington averaged 17.8 points per game on 47.6 percent from the field and 46.9 from beyond the arc. He had three games of scoring over 20 points in this series.

Likewise, Jones Jr. stepped up to average 19.3 points per game with otherworldly efficiency of 64.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from downtown in the final three games of this series. All this for both players while being pivotal cogs to Dallas' defensive schemes.

This series was won by 'the other guys.' The Mavericks' guys were simply better than the Thunder's here.

A Well-Oiled Machine Of Their Own

Everything came together for the Mavericks by the time of the Western Conference Finals

This series was the Mavericks' statement to the NBA world that they had arrived. The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the series as the favorites after knocking off the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Instead, Dallas made quick work of what was the toughest team they had faced in the playoffs to that point.

The Timberwolves' defense was the best unit in the regular season, ranking first in defensive rating. They managed to translate that success to the playoffs. After shutting down the Phoenix Suns' trio of stars and making life a living hell for Jamal Murray in the previous rounds, the chatter heading into the series was all about the bodies of defenders they had available to slow down Dončić.

The problem for the Wolves was that Luka was regaining his health. Dončić was moving a lot healthier in this series than the last. Everyone watching soon realized there was no good matchup for a healthy Dončić.

Luka Dončić vs. the Timberwolves PPG 32.4 RPG 8.8 APG 9.6 FG% 47.3 3P% 43.4 SPG 2.2

Luka dominated the series both offensively and defensively, as the Mavericks won the Western Conference in just five games. This series showcased not only Dončić's individual brilliance, but the team around him as a whole. Irving was hitting timely buckets in the fourth quarter. Gafford and Lively were playing great two-way basketball.

After four competitive games leading up to Game 5, the Mavericks made a statement in the final game of the series. They blew out the Timberwolves in Minnesota, leaving no doubt as to who the winner was going to be.

The Mavericks will now set their sights on the Celtics. Dallas may enter the series as underdogs on paper, but that has seemed to be the story in each of their series to this point. One shouldn't be surprised if, after all the trials and tribulations this team faced, they enter the NBA Finals and hit the Celtics with more than they can handle.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.