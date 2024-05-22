Highlights Bayer Leverkusen's 51-game unbeaten streak was ended by Atalanta with Ademola Lookman's hat-trick.

Leverkusen's tactical set-up failed, with Xabi Alonso fielding too many defenders on the pitch.

Atalanta dominated the game, Lookman shone, and they securied a place in the Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen's memorable 51-game unbeaten run came to an end against Atalanta with just two hurdles to jump in Dublin's Europa League final - as Ademola Lookman ran them ragged with a hat-trick to signal a 3-0 win for the Italian outfit.

Xabi Alonso's men were tipped as the favourites before the game, having gone an entire Bundesliga campaign unbeaten, alongside failing to lose any of their Europa League clashes and progressing to the German Cup final. Two games from an unprecedented campaign and one of the greatest achievements in footballing history, fans flocked to Ireland to see them stand on the shoulder of giants.

But it went oh, so wrong for the German champions - with their tactical set-up being the main reason for their downfall. Too many defensive players on the pitch saw Leverkusen fall foul to the Atalanta press, and that told after just 11 minutes when a square ball from Davide Zappacosta found Lookman at the back post, catching Exequiel Palacios napping and firing the ball into the roof of the net to send Gian Piero Gasperini ecstatic.

It was soon two; Lookman took the ball on the run and after nutmegging a Leverkusen player, he fired into the corner and beyond Matej Kovar to see an upset on the cards. It was a tale of the entire game; Leverkusen looked lethargic, Atalanta looked invigorated despite their Italian Cup loss to Juventus, and the Germans never really registered a proper chance - bar Alex Grimaldo's woeful strike that sailed into Juan Musso's arms.

The second half wasn't any different. Jeremie Frimpong had a stab at goal, but any chances weren't clear cut and with Atalanta controlling the game, their counter attack allowed Lookman to etch his name in European history. Gianluca Scamacca broke with ease through the middle and after picking the former Everton man out, he dropped his shoulder and beat his man with ease before rifling into the top corner to complete his hat-trick.

It was an outstanding performance from the Bergamo club, but on the flip side, it simply wasn't good enough from Leverkusen. They didn't trouble Musso too much, and their chance of completing an unbeaten treble crumbled before their very eyes. They'll turn to the weekend's German Cup final against Kaiserslautern - whilst Atalanta have booked their place in the Champions League next season.

Bayer Leverkusen Stats Atalanta 3 Shots on target 7 4 Shots off target 1 3 Yellow cards 4 67 Possession 33 12 Fouls 21 5 Corners 2

Bayer Leverkusen Player Ratings

Matej Kovar - 6/10

Really couldn't do much about the goals as his defence left him bare and stranded. A bright future for the former Manchester United stopper.

Jonathan Tah - 6/10

Was the best of Leverkusen’s back three, but he was powerless to do anything against Lookman’s brilliance. Kept Scamacca at arms length, which was a bonus.

Piero Hincapie - 5/10

Solid enough, but at times seemed unnerved by the occasion. The youngster will learn from this and this is only a blip in an otherwise outstanding campaign but he will be ruing not having another medal to his collection.

Edmond Tapsoba - 5/10

Tapsoba has been linked heavily with Tottenham in recent seasons but despite a seemingly confident start, he was extremely wayward with his passing and that opened the door for Atalanta's press to keep them penned in for the opener.

Josip Stanisic - 5/10

Struggled against Ademola Lookman on the right and was hooked at half-time once Alonso realised his mistake by adding way too many defensive players on the right-flank.

Granit Xhaka - 5/10

Looked to exert his experience and responsibility in the unbeaten side, but the former Arsenal man struggled in midfield with Atalanta’s pressing and couldn’t get out of his own half with some dross passing. A night to forget.

Exequiel Palacios - 5/10

The veteran was caught ball-watching as Lookman snuck around the back to score the opener. It was an extremely poor piece of defending from such an experienced head, and like Xhaka, his passing meant he couldn't get out of his own half.

Alex Grimaldo - 4/10

Another player not at his best. Got in behind the Atalanta backline on three separate occasions in the first half, with the second of those being a gilt-edged chance to half the scoreline but he fluffed his lines. We have come to expect excellence from the Spaniard but that was not on show in Dublin.

Florian Wirtz - 6/10

The Bundesliga Player of the Year was constantly showing for the ball early on, oozing with confidence after his credentials in midweek but a lack of forward options to find meant he couldn't get going. Not particularly helped by his manager's team selection.

Jeremie Frimpong - 5/10

His pace looked to be an outlet for the German outfit but the Dutchman was dealt with expertly by Kolasinac. Scalvini coming on in the second half didn't change that and he blasted a half-chance over the bar just before the hour.

Amine Adli - 5/10

He got absolutely no service in the first half and by the time Alonso made his tactical changes, it was already too little too late. Picked up a little bit in the second half but his efforts were to no avail.

SUB - Victor Boniface - 4/10

Came on at half-time as Alonso went more attacking but he didn't lay a glove on the Atalanta side. The game was almost beyond them but it just wasn't enough and Boniface didn't change that.

SUB - Robert Andrich - 5/10

A change that should have been made at half-time. His steeliness would've protected better against Atalanta's counter.

SUB - Nathan Tella - 4/10

Introduced at 3-0 and his appearance was merely a run-out.

SUB - Patrik Schick - 4/10

Same as Tella - and perhaps should've started from the off.

SUB - Adam Hlozek - 4/10

Came on for the disappointing Grimaldo but couldn't fashion any chances.

Atalanta Player Ratings

Juan Musso - 6/10

Had very, very little to do in a poor Leverkusen first half. Saved Grimaldo's shot with ease but bar that, it was comfortable for the Argentine as he simply dealt with crosses.

Berat Djimsiti - 6/10

The La Dea skipper came up against arguably Europe's most exciting attack and kept the little offering they showed at bay. He'll be delighted that his day was made incredibly easy.

Isak Hien - 7/10

Atalanta's star defender. Composed, physical, everything you want in a centre-back playing in a cup final. At 25 years hold he has his best years ahead of him and Atalanta will be hoping that this taste of success and Champions League football next season can push him on further.

Sead Kolasinac - 6/10

Kolasinac is a name that has been massively forgotten in England after his Arsenal exit, but he rolled years back by pocketing Frimpong in the first half. Substituted at half-time but his defensive nous proved to be a difference maker.

Davide Zappacosta - 7/10

Energetic down the right-hand side, and they profited from his late runs with the opener. The former Chelsea man was incisive with his crossing and his addition has been a brilliant one for Atalanta.

Ederson - 8/10

A largely unknown name on the pitch but he absolutely showed his worth and some. The unsung hero of the team that kept the Atalanta heartbeat and press ticking without a murmur. A brilliant performance from the Brazilian.

Teun Koopmeiners - 8/10

An exceptional player who has been linked with moves away, and his ball to Zappacosta set up the opener. Oozes class, and would have been Man of the Match bar a certain someone on his team...

Matteo Ruggeri - 6/10

Not quite as impressive as Zappacosta on the other side but he linked up well with his teammates and kept the ship tight in the first half, which built the foundations for the win.

Charles de Ketalaere - 6/10

Billed with big potential after his move from AC Milan, but he was quiet in general. With the rest of the team on top form, his ineffectiveness wasn't noticed as much and he did go close with a low drive that Kovar kept out.

Ademola Lookman - 9/10

The former Everton star looked lively from the get go, and proved to be the danger man. His daring nature was rewarded on 11 minutes as he snuck in at the back post to score with Palacios napping - take nothing away from the finish, as he rifled into the roof of the net.. He doubled the tally on 25 minutes with an outstanding goal from the edge. A complete performance, and he brought the X-factor to an Atalanta side that was so well drilled. One that got away from the Premier League without doubt.

Gianluca Scamacca - 7/10

The former West Ham United man was up for it and looked dangerous, but he just lacked that final goal that would have ended his splendid Europa League journey in style.

SUB - Giorgio Scalvini - 7/10

Came on for Kolasinac and did not put a single foot wrong in his half of football. Would have been graded higher had he started and the young defender has a very bright future.

SUB - Mario Pasalic - 6/10

Came on to keep Atalanta ticking and did so finely. The former Chelsea man is an underrated cog in Atalanta's side.

SUB - Hans Hateboer - 5/10

Came on late for some fresh legs towards the end.

SUB - El Bilal Toure - 5/10

Should have slid Hateboer in towards the end but the game was sealed anyway.

Man of the Match

Ademola Lookman

An outstanding performance from the Nigerian. Three goals in a European final is almost unheard of, but he was incredible and unstoppable on the night.

His second goal will take the highlight reels as the stands full of blue and black shirts celebrated with glee, but with Leverkusen slightly knocking on the door, it was his third that saw him jink, drop a shoulder and smash the ball into the top corner that was perhaps the most impressive.

Spells at Fulham, Leicester and Everton didn't quite show the environment for the Charlton Athletic graduate to shine in, but he seems to have found his home in Italy - and tonight will without doubt go down as the best of his career.