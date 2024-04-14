Highlights Leverkusen secures first Bundesliga title with thunderous second-half strikes from Wirtz and Xhaka.

Xabi Alonso's team dominates Werder Bremen in a historic 5-0 victory to clinch the top-flight title.

Wirtz and Xhaka's long-range worldies highlight a monumental day for Leverkusen, making history in style.

Bayern Leverkusen have won their first ever Bundesliga title thanks to Xabi Alonso’s side’s 5-0 win over Werder Bremen at the BayArena with five games left to play - and they had thunderous second-half strikes from both Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka to thank.

Alonso, with their mid-week Europa League tie with West Ham United on the horizon, left the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Wirtz on the bench, but his side were able to come up with the goods, incredibly storming them to their first German top flight in their history.

Striker Victor Boniface opened the scoring from the spot in the 25th minute as Leverkusen stamped their authority on what turned out to be a momentous outing. The hosts never looked to be under threat by Ole Werner’s side from minute one to 90 and added a second goal courtesy of former Arsenal midfielder Xhaka on the hour mark.

Wirtz, who was introduced at half-time, added the finishing touch to a resounding 3-0 triumph with a thunderous right-footed effort from outside of Werder Bremen’s penalty area before adding two more to his season tally in the final 10 minutes of the German top flight affair.

Granit Xhaka and Wirtz's Second Half Worldies Seal Title

The duo of strikes were out of this world

Such is the monumental occasion for Alonso and his men, the sight of two long-range efforts bulging the back of Werder Bremen's net was a welcome sight. Xhaka, who has enjoyed a quietly brilliant season in Germany's top division, set his side on the way to a monumental day in their history and struck in the 60th minute.

Boniface, carrying the ball with little pressure around him, saw the 31-year-old isolated in space and played an inch-perfect pass into his vicinity. Without a second thought, Xhaka opened up his body and curled his left-footed effort beyond Werder Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer.

Then Wirtz stepped up with Leverkusen two goals in front. The German international, one of the best young talents in world football, picked the ball up in the middle of the park and marauded forward with only one idea in his mind. Letting rip with his thunderous right foot, the Leverkusen fans behind the goal were sent into elation as Zetterer had little to no chance of getting to it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statisitc: Wirtz has scored or assisted 35 goals this season (17 goals + 18 assists), which is more than any other player under 21 in Europe's top five leagues.

The young midfielder then added to his tally in the 83rd minute and then added Leverkusen's fifth in the 90th minute, notching his first-ever senior hat-trick. In what has been a sensational season for Die Werkself, Wirtz's emergence as a world-beating midfielder has stood out among many other aspects of their title-securing campaign of dreams.

Leverkusen Fans Storm Pitch on Final Whistle

Fans in strong voice on the pitch

In celebration of their unforgettable day, the Leverkusen contingent inside BayArena ensured to make the most of the occasion. Swarming the pitch upon the final whistle, the scenes were incredible. The fans filled the pitch from goalmouth to goalmouth and were in fine voice as they came to terms with what their side had achieved. A brilliant moment for all involved.

The celebrations will, however, soon be halted thanks to upcoming fixtures for Alonso and Co. Not only do they have the small matter of the Europa League to focus on, ending the 2023/24 season unbeaten would round off a season for the ages. With their beloved Spanish tactician, amid rumours of his departure, also not leaving at the end of the season, who knows what they could go on to achieve next term?