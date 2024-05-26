Highlights Bayer Leverkusen have had a riddled recent history of lost opportunities and near misses.

It is something that no football club will ever want. A disparaging nickname that echoes throughout the footballing world is the ultimate marker of your failure to be successful. But for one club in Germany, that is all about to change.

Bayer Leverkusen, the works team of the pharmaceutical company Bayer, were known as 'Neverkusen' for several years. It's a moniker that followed the club for two and a half decades, and it had even been extended to the German national team when they had a high number of players from Die Werkself in their tournament squads.

The club was founded in 1904 by workers from the Bayer pharmaceutical company. They mostly played in the lower leagues for the first half of their existence before making it to the Bundesliga in 1979. They have not been relegated since, which makes their time in the top division of German football the longest except for Bayern Munich and Hamburg.

They weren't completely trophyless before this season. The club was first triumphant on the European stage when they beat Espanyol in the 1988 UEFA Cup final. Before this current season, they had also won the DFB Pokal in 1993, beating Hertha BSC twice on the way, as they won against the first team in the third round of the tournament before beating Hertha BSC II in the final.

The 21st century was mostly made of pain for Leverkusen fans, however. GIVEMESPORT brings you the origins of the nickname 'Neverkusen'.

Every time Bayer Leverkusen has been the runner-up Competition Season Information DFB Supercup 1993 2-2 (7-6) penalty shootout loss to Werder Bremen Bundesliga 1996/97 Lost the title on the penultimate matchday Bundesliga 1998/99 Finished 2nd, 15 points behind Bayern Munich Bundesliga 1999/00 Lost the title on the final day Bundesliga 2001/02 Lost the title on the final day DFB Pokal 2002 Lost to Schalke in the final Champions League 2002 Lost to Real Madrid in the final DFB Pokal 2009 Lost to Werder Bremen Bundesliga 2010-11 Finished 2nd, seven points behind Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal 2020 Lost to Bayern Munich in the final

'Neverkusen'

Where the cruel nickname came from

Immediately after winning the DFB Pokal, Leverkusen's 'curse' began as they were defeated by Werder Bremen in the 1993 DFB Supercup. They were on course to win the trophy, but Bremen equalised in the 90th minute through Bernd Hobsch. The game ended 2-2 and Bremen emerged 7-6 victors in the penalty shootout. This started three decades of failure and futility for Leverkusen.

The mid to late 90s saw Leverkusen perform strongly in the Bundesliga. Powered by legendary forward Ulf Kirsten, they achieved high finishes in the league with their star man winning the Golden Boot twice in this time period. Interestingly, Kirsten is the only footballer in history to reach 100 international appearances playing for two nations (East Germany and the reunified Germany).

But it was never quite enough. Their strong performances in the Bundesliga never yielded any trophies, as they finished as the runners-up in the 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, and 2001/02 seasons. On more than one occasion, they only lost the title by a few points or on the final day.

After this period of strength, Die Werkself dropped off for a number of years before reaching the final of the 2009 DFB Pokal, their first final since their triumph in the 1993 season. Werder Bremen would be the villains once again, however, as Mesut Ozil's goal was all that was needed to crown the Free Hanseatic club as the winners. They would also lose the DFB Pokal final again in 2020 to Bayern Munich, though this was not particularly close as their Bavarian opponents were 3-0 up within 60 minutes and this was too much for Leverkusen to overcome.

They also finished 2nd in the Bundesliga in the 2010/11 season, though they were seven points behind Borussia Dortmund by the end of the campaign meaning the title was out of reach for a while. This history of losing gave rise to their nickname, which has now become famous throughout world football.

Most painful losses

The first of their campaigns where they finished as runners-up was in the 1996-97 season. Going into the penultimate matchday, Bayern Munich sat on 67 points, whilst Leverkusen were on 66. All Leverkusen needed to do to keep themselves in with a shot at the title was beat FC Koln, a seemingly simple task as their fellow Westphalian club was sitting in mid-table with little to play for. Leverkusen lost 4-0.

Bayern Munich beat VfB Stuttgart 4-2, creating a four-point gap between themselves and Leverkusen, securing the title. Had Leverkusen won this game, which they realistically should have had no problem doing, they would have gone into the final day with a very good chance of winning the league, but alas, they had begun their journey of failure already.

The next time they were the runners-up, they wouldn't have felt too aggrieved as they were 15 points behind the eventual winners Bayern Munich in the 98-99 season, but they would have felt sick to their stomachs when they lost the title again a year later.

With five games to go, Leverkusen were sitting at the top of the Bundesliga and going into the final day they had eked out a three-point gap over Bayern Munich. They travelled to Bavaria to play Unterhaching, needing a simple win over the newly promoted side who had enjoyed a good first season in the Bundesliga. Bayern were hosting Werder Bremen and had a superior goal difference. Leverkusen lost 2-0.

Bayern Munich had beaten Bremen 3-1 and even had to lift a replica trophy as the real one had been sent to Unterhaching, such was the confidence of everyone in Leverkusen's ability to win the title. The 'Neverkusen' moniker began to stick during this time, although they were called Vizekusen in Germany with the literal translation being 'Runners-up kusen'.

Those are not their most famous losses, however. The famous saying is 'no one remembers second place', unless you're Bayer Leverkusen in the 2001/02 season, because everyone remembers them.

Leverkusen controlled the majority of the 2001/02 Bundesliga season. They had an incredible team that included Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Ballack, Oliver Neuville, and the aforementioned Ulf Kirsten. But it was not enough.

The final few games of the season saw them draw with Hamburg before losses to Bremen and Nuremberg meant they had relinquished first place in the Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund heading into the final day. A 2-1 win over Hertha BSC wasn't enough, as Bremen, who are ever the villains in this story, lost to Dortmund to make sure the title went to Die Borussen, meaning the first trophy of what would have been a famous treble went up in flames.

Furthermore, they had reached the final of the DFB Pokal. Their opponents were Schalke and Leverkusen went 1-0 up in the 27th minute thanks to Dimitar Berbatov. Schalke scored four goals, however, with Leverkusen only scoring a consolation goal late on as the second trophy of what would have been a famous treble also went up in flames.

Four days later they travelled to Glasgow to play in the Champions League final. Their opponents were the mighty Real Madrid, who were appearing in their eleventh final. The pain began in the fifth minute when Raul opened the scoring, although Leverkusen equalised through Brazilian defender Lucio soon after. But on the stroke of half-time, Zinedine Zidane scored arguably the greatest Champions League final goal, securing Madrid's ninth title and ensuring that the entirety of what would have been a famous treble, went up in flames.

Xabi Alonso

The changes that have been made under the Spanish manager

The 2022/23 season had started terribly for Bayer Leverkusen. They were sitting near the bottom of the Bundesliga when Gerardo Seoane was sacked. Xabi Alonso was then hired for his first role in senior football management. He had honed his skills after his retirement from playing with Real Sociedad's B-team and was initially tasked with saving the club from relegation, but turned the season around completely, earning qualification for the Europa League as he had guided the club to a 6th place finish.

Alonso has implemented a very attractive style of football that pretty much exclusively passes it short and makes good use of third-man patterns with their double pivot, as players will often drop off to open up space around them, allowing another player to move into said space to receive the ball and setting up a quick layoff. These result in lightning-quick attacks where the ball will be funneled using these patterns to their main creative player, Florian Wirtz. He has been superb this season, notching 18 goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Leverkusen this season.

Additionally, Leverkusen have become masters at scoring right at the death of games. In the Bundesliga, they have scored five goals after the 90th minute to win eight points either from losing or drawing positions. This has contributed greatly to their unbeaten season, which is the first in the history of the Bundesliga.

The Europa League is where they have demonstrated their ability to win late on. In every round of the knockout stages, they have scored last-minute winners and equalisers to advance them to the next stage or keep their unbeaten run intact. It is this resolve and determination that has turned Leverkusen from perennial losers into a potential treble-winning team.

This has also contributed to what is currently the longest unbeaten run since UEFA Competitions were introduced (Celtic and Union St Gilloise both have unbeaten runs of 62 and 60 respectively, but they were pre-UEFA). They have not lost for 50 games, which surpasses Benfica's Eusebio-powered 48-game unbeaten run during the 1963/64 and 1964/65 seasons.

This has been quite a remarkable season for Bayer Leverkusen, who have completely changed the perception of their club. A loss to Atalanta in the Europa League final has stopped them from completing the treble and a historic unbeaten season, but only Kaiserslautern stands in their way of completing a domestic double.