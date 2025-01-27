Bayer Leverkusen are looking for a playmaker and are advancing in talks for both Manchester City's James McAtee and Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, who has also been a target for Leeds United .

McAtee is not a player the reigning Premier League champions wish to lose, and has made 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring five times. But the 22-year-old has only featured in six Premier League games this season.

Leverkusen are looking to replace Martin Terrier, who picked up an Achilles injury this month and is set to miss the rest of the season. McAtee has now emerged as a key target in a move driven by Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola's strong preference is to keep McAtee, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United. However, should McAtee insist on a move away from the Etihad Stadium to gain more minutes, or even a permanent exit, the Sky Blues will likely respect the player's decision.

The club has a history of being fair with players that want new challenges. It was the same with Cole Palmer when he moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Leverkusen would ideally like a loan with an option, although as of Monday morning the German club have yet to place a formal offer.

Last season's Bundesliga title-winners are also in advanced talks with Aston Villa over a loan deal for Buendia, who recently signed a one-year contract extension. The former Norwich City talisman is open to joining Leverkusen, despite having several other offers, including from Saudi Arabia.

Leverkusen are optimistic Buendia can be signed, but will not finalise an agreement until they know whether McAtee is available. It appears McAtee is Leverkusen's preference, although it is a deal that is more complicated to pull off given Guardiola's desire to keep McAtee.

Leeds United also retain an interest in Buendia, but the player has been reluctant to date to drop down into the Championship. Even though Buendia extended his contract at Villa Park, he is still available on loan this winter.

