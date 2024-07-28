Highlights Manchester United want another centre-back after signing Leny Yoro, with Matthijs de Ligt still being targeted.

Bayern value De Ligt at a guaranteed €50m, an asking price that may prove too hefty for United.

Jonathan Tah could be pivoted to as an affordable alternative.

Bayern Munich are demanding a guaranteed €50 million (£42 million) for Matthjis de Ligt, who remains keen on a move to Manchester United, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

United want to add another centre-back to their squad this summer, having already acquired teenager Leny Yoro in a £52 million move from Lille. De Ligt has long been speculated to be the primary target for INEOS, with the Red Devils reportedly having a £29 million bid rejected for the defender.

This offer fell way short of Bayern's valuation of the Dutchman, which Romano has revealed is a staunch €50 million. The player reportedly agreed a £170,000 a week contract earlier this month, and is still waiting for progress in discussions between the two clubs.

United Still Want De Ligt

The valuation may prove too hefty

Having fallen in the pecking order at the Allianz, De Ligt is available on the market this summer despite being called "world-class" by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund. The likes of Eric Dier, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae all overtook the 24-year-old under Thomas Tuchel, with a similar pattern expected to follow with new boss Vincent Kompany.

Having made just 73 appearances for Bayern across his two seasons at the club, since his big money arrival from Juventus in 2022, De Ligt could now be set for the third significant transfer of his career. United have identified the Netherlands international as the man who can provide competition for Yoro, and enable the youngster to settle in slowly, potentially partnering Lisandro Martínez in the immediate short-term.

The deal had been progressing smoothly, according to reports, until the fee presented a stumbling block in negotiations. Bayern want to make back close to the €67 million they paid, while United are aware of not being drawn into expensive protracted transfer sagas, like they have done in the past.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano hinted that the purported asking price could be what prevents the deal from materialising. He said:

"So their [United's] idea to bring in one more centre-back remains. Let's see what's going to happen with the outgoings. But in the case of Matthijs de Ligt, the player is still hoping for a move to Manchester United. "Bayern are very strong on their position. They want €50 million guaranteed."

With United already pulling out of a major deal regarding Jarrad Branthwaite at Everton this summer, it's plausible that this asking price does significantly hinder negotiations, with the new ownership group clearly demonstrating restraint in the transfer market. The FA Cup winners are understood to have a shortlist of potential alternatives to De Ligt that they could turn to.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Appearances 22 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 93.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 Key Passes Per 90 0.19 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 7.08 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.04 Tackles Per 90 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 Clearances Per 90 3.38 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66

Tah Could Be Pivoted To

The Leverkusen defender impressed last season

One of the reported alternatives is understood to be Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. It's said that United could pivot to the German as a more affordable option, if the move for De Ligt fails.

Tah thrived for Leverkusen last season, spearheading a back line that led Xabi Alonso's side to the Bundesliga title. United have reportedly made an enquiry into the imperious defender's availability, with der Werkself understood to be more content with selling to the north-west club than their domestic rivals Bayern. At 28, and entering the final year of his contract, the Manchester-based side could land Tah for a cut-price.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/07/2024