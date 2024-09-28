Key Takeaways Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen played out a 1-1 draw in their Bundesliga tie.

After Leverkusen took the lead through Robert Andrich, Bayern levelled with Pavlovic's superb goal.

Leverkusen were content to play on the counter, struggling to get out of their half.

Bayern Munich drew at home with Bayer Leverkusen in an early season Bundesliga clash of the titans. Bayern dominated the opening 10 minutes, with the visitors getting 10 men behind the ball at times, as both Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso gesticulated enthusiastically from the edge of their technical areas. Leverkusen struggled to get out of their half as Bayern pressed them aggressively.

The visitors had to wait half an hour until they got into Bayern's penalty area, after Aleksandar Pavlovic gave away a needless corner. The set piece was initially cleared only for Granit Xhaka to calmly tee up Robert Andrich to slide home low beautifully from outside the penalty area with their first attempt on goal.

Then, seven minutes before the break, Pavlovic made up for his earlier error with a wonderful 25-yard strike, taking the ball down his chest, before lofting the ball over Hradecky with the outside of his right boot.

Despite going in level, the first half was effectively a defence versus attack drill, with Leverkusen being disciplined and getting men behind the ball to deny Bayern. The second-half continued in similar fashion, with Bayern unable to break down a very disciplined Leverkusen unit.

Bayern Munich Statistics Bayer Leverkusen 3 Shots on target 2 12 Shots off target 1 69% Possession (%) 31% 1 Yellow Cards 1 6 Corners 1 10 Fouls 15

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 6/10

Back in the starting eleven after a knock. Was pretty much a spectator in the first half as Leverkusen were unable to attack and one of his first touches was retrieving the ball from the back of his net.

Alphonso Davies - 7/10

Composed on the ball, a very solid performance from the Canadian wing-back and at times looked like a player who might get the winner.

Kim Min-Jae - 6/10

Given Bayern's complete and utter dominance of possession, the South Korean really wasn't given a great deal to do in the first half.

Dayot Upamecano - 6/10

Went into the book early on, but like his defensive colleagues was called upon very seldomly.

Raphael Guerreiro - 6/10

Had a first-half strike on Leverkusen's goal. Like so many of his teammates, was at times taking part in an attack versus defence exercise.

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 6/10

Was sloppy giving away a needless corner that led to Leverkusen opening the scoring, but made up for it with a memorable goal from 25 yards.

Joshua Kimmich - 8/10

Got plenty of the ball, but often with a wall of white Leverkusen shirts packing the away end in front of him, so had to remain patient.

Serge Gnabry - 6/10

Showed plenty of running and intent, seemed to get his reward in the second half but was denied by the far post and crossbar in a matter of seconds when bursting free on the left.

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

Showed some breathtaking dribbling at times. Often, Leverkusen's only answer was to bring him down.

Michael Olise - 7/10

Looked confident, which is unsurprising given his great start in Germany this season. He saw plenty of the ball and carried a threat on Leverkusen's goal.

Harry Kane - 5/10

Had only nine touches of the ball prior to Bayern's equaliser, but as ever, was lurking with intent in the Leverkusen penalty area. But in the first period he did little other than teeing up Guerreiro for a strike on goal. Taken off with an ankle knock with five minutes to go.

SUB - Kingsley Coman - 6/10

Brought on for Gnabry with 25 minutes to go, as the effective attack versus defence drill continued into the second half.

SUB - Konrad Laimer - 5/10

Brought on late but unable to make a significant impact without doing anything wrong.

SUB - Thomas Muller - 5/10

Came on for Kane with five minutes to play.

SUB - Leroy Sane - 6/10

Brought on for Olise for the last 12 minutes as Bayern pushed for a winner.

Bayer Leverkusen Player Ratings

Lukas Hradecky - 6/10

Maintained confidence in playing short passes to his defenders inside his own penalty area despite pressure from Bayern, but having got a hand to Pavlovic's equaliser he may have expected to save it. Did later save well from point-blank range from a strike by Olise.

Piero Hincapie - 6/10

Like his teammates, he maintained a dogged discipline as Leverkusen were pegged back in their own half for vast quantities of the game.

Jonathan Tah - 6/10

Had to maintain a high level of concentration as Bayern dominated the ball throughout the game.

Edmond Tapsoba - 6/10

Like his defensive colleagues, Tapsoba endured a strange game when he had to be continually on his guard with Leverkusen all too often camped within their own half.

Alex Grimaldo - 6/10

Although known for his crossing and shooting was not able to show these qualities as he had to stay focused as part of his team's defensive unit.

Robert Andrich - 6/10

Scorer of a wonderful goal from the edge of the box, but minutes later found himself walking something of a tightrope after being booked for a foul

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

Showed experience and composure to set his colleague Andrich up to open the scoring.

Jeremie Frimpong - 5/10

Struggled with his touch early as he was unable to keep longer passes from his teammates under control. Then, in the second-half, he was sloppy in allowing Gnabry to steal a yard on him and hit the woodwork twice in seconds.

Florian Wirtz - 5/10

Simply not able to get on the ball anyway near as much as he would have liked to have any meaningful impact on the game.

Martin Terrier - 5/10

Had to play a selfless game and was unable to offer anything approaching an eye-catching performance, but maintained a high work rate until being substituted in the second half.

Victor Boniface - 6/10

Boniface was reliable in keeping the ball, using his presence to win several, much needed, free-kicks to slow the game down, but was not given the service to provide a goal threat.

SUB - Amine Adli -5/10

Brought on in the second half and won Leverkusen some free kicks with his fresh legs.

SUB - Jeanuel Belocian - 5/10

Brought on in injury time.

SUB - Exequiel Palacios - 5/10

Brought on in injury time.

SUB - Nathan Tella - 6/10

Brought on for the last 12 minutes, but unable to change the flow of Bayern's dominance, albeit he did have a half chance to win it.

Man of the Match

Joshua Kimmich

Although ultimately a frustrating evening at the Allianz Arena, Joshua Kimmich gave a mature and commanding performance in the Bayern midfield. In the early parts of the game, his teammates, such as Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise took more of the limelight, but over the entirety of the game, it was Kimmich who set the pendulum of game, taking the ball from his defenders and looking to begin attacks, taking responsibility and showing leadership to continually look to get on the ball.

While the final score didn’t produce the win Bayern so desperately craved, the performance of the team and Kimmich, proves they can once again compete for the Bundesliga title.