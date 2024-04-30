Highlights Neither Bayern Munich nor Real Madrid took advantage in a 2-2 draw, setting up an exciting second leg clash.

Harry Kane's goal made him the English player with the most Champions League goal involvements in a season (11).

Jamal Musiala was the standout player, causing Real Madrid's defense constant trouble and earning Man of the Match honors.

Neither Bayern Munich nor Real Madrid will take the advantage of their two-legged Champions League semi-final affair after the European giants drew 2-2 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

After a quiet opening 23 minutes, the Spanish giants drew first blood after Vinicius Jr, among the usual suspects, latched onto a beautifully placed pass from Toni Kroos. At a moment’s notice, the Brazilian forward slotted home with ease.

To draw things level, Leroy Sane burst into the Madrid penalty box with sheer pace and powered his effort at the near post, giving the hosts a glimmer of hope. In the blink of an eye, the tie was flipped on its head as Harry Kane converted from 12 yards out after Lucas Vazquez was adjudged to clip Jamal Musiala.

Key Match Statistics Bayern Munich Stats Real Madrid 52% Possession 48% 14 Total shots 10 5 Shots on target 4 11 Fouls 10 6 Corner kicks 5 2 Yellow cards 2

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

GK – Manuel Neuer - 5/10

Despite his expertise, Neuer was far too feeble in his approach to Vinicius' opener. The goalkeeper of old would have been more alert.

RB – Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Cultured and educated in his play, always keeping it simple and ticking over from right-back.

CB – Kim min-Jae - 4/10

Suspect defending for Madrid's opening goal, where he looked to use his innate athleticism to match Vinicius' speed and power but failed miserably. Struggled in the second stage, too, and gave away a penalty.

CB – Eric Dier - 6/10

Too slow at reacting to Kroos' sublime pass, leaving Kim with a tough job, and his performance hardly improved as it went on.

LB – Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

Nothing too positive to note and Rodrygo often got the better of him, finding pockets behind the Moroccan.

CM – Konrad Laimer - 8/10

Performed exceptionally and kept Bellingham quiet. His tackling was on point throughout, giving the Madrid players little to no space on the ball.

CM – Leon Goretzka - 4.5/10

Goretzka was too easily bypassed by his Madrid counterparts in the first half and wasn't solid enough in possession. Replaced by Guerreiro at the interval.

RM – Jamal Musiala - 9/10

The youngster was tidy in tight spaces and caused problems for the Madrid defence throughout. Even with Bayern's back against the wall, Musiala was always preparing a darting run, which often caught Nacho off guard.

CAM – Thomas Muller - 6/10

Relatively anonymous in the first half and often gave Kane and the like scraps to feed off. Better in the second half but too lacklustre overall.

LM – Leroy Sane - 8/10

Bayern's early livewire. Ended his goal drought with a ferocious strike in the 53rd minute and wreaked havoc with his on-the-ball threat.

ST – Harry Kane - 6.5/10

Unlucky for his first-half free-kick not to be on target. For the most part, he was dropping too deep and, hence, was unable to be found by line-splitting passes. Converted his chance from the spot.

Sub - Raphael Guerreiro (46' for Goretzka) - 7/10

His introduction changed the complexity of the game.

Sub - Serge Gnabry (70' for Muller) - 6.5/10

Provided plenty of danger with his pace behind the Madrid defence, but it was to no avail.

Sub - Alphonso Davies (87' for Sane) - N/A

Was not on the field enough to rate.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

GK – Andriy Lunin - 6/10

Saved Madrid in the opening seconds of the game and was a reliable figure when called upon. Made two first-half saves.

RB – Lucas Vazquez - 4/10

Rather wasteful in possession and gave away a penalty just shy of the hour mark. A night to forget for the Spaniard.

CB – Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

His no-nonsense attitude shone through and had a pretty solid game, dealing with Kane. Struggled with Bayern's upturn in energy second half.

CB – Nacho Fernandez - 6/10

Often stepped into midfield to make more of a difference going forward but that meant he was often caught out of position.

LB – Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Defensively sound for the most part, but offered little going forward. Couldn't contain the ferocity of Sane for the winger's equaliser.

RM – Federico Valverde - 7/10

The Uruguayan was energetic as usual. Despite operating from the right, he often drifted inside into little pockets of space to congest the middle and give his side the numerical advantage.

CM – Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Used his pace as perfect cover for his slower midfield partner Kroos. Provided the perfect screen in front of the Madrid defence.

CM – Toni Kroos - 8/10

Weighed in with a spectacular assist for his side's first goal and, overall, the midfield put together a passing clinic. Struggled with pace of second half.

LM – Rodrygo - 8/10

While his attacking exploits will be rightly praised, Rodrygo was defensively immense in the first half, keeping Kimmich and Musiala under wraps.

ST – Jude Bellingham - 5/10

Outshone by the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo, but he did a good job at pinning the two centre-backs in his advanced role.

ST – Vinicius Jr - 8.5/10

Starting quietly but was on hand to clinically dispatch his first effort of the affair after his run took Bayern's centre-backs out of the game. Bagged his second from the spot.

Sub - Eduardo Camavinga - 5/10

Went into midfield and kept it relatively calm.

Sub - Brahim Diaz - 4/10

Failed to make his mark ahead of the second leg.

Sub - Luka Modric - 5.5/10

Afforded minimal time to gain a foothold.

Sub - Joselu - N/A

Little time to make an impact.

Man of the Match

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

A danger throughout, no matter whether Jamal Musiala was on the left, right or operating from a central hub, Real Madrid struggled to contain him. Perfectly poised in tight spaces to make a difference, the 21-year-old outshone his Los Blancos counterpart, Jude Bellingham, and his quick feet and dribbling proved critical to getting Bavaria back into the tie.

At times, it looked as if he was the only Bayern player wanting to drive at the opposition and is fully deserving of his plaudits after causing some of the most seasoned players in Europe trouble all night.