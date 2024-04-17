Highlights Joshua Kimmich's header sealed Bayern's Champions League quarter-final victory in a tense match against Arsenal.

Both teams struggled to break through mid-pitch defenses with limited goal-scoring opportunities.

Kimmich stood out as Man of the Match with a stellar all-round performance, including solid defending and a critical goal.

Bayern Munich had Joshua Kimmich to thank as his second half header proved to be the difference in a tense Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal. The Bundesliga giants advanced to the semi-final after a 1-0 win at home ensured a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

After a 2-2 stalemate at the Emirates, both sides were looking to make their mark early in the second leg. But both teams did an excellent job at packing the middle of the pitch and limiting either side to a handful of shots. In the first half, Noussair Mazraoui was unlucky to miss the target following a break, while Jamal Musiala tested David Raya from distance. Meanwhile, the Gunners were restricted to a long-range effort from Martin Odegaard, while Gabriel Martinelli could only divert a cutback straight at Manuel Neuer.

With the game delicately poised at the interval, Bayern then had an excellent chance to take the lead at the start of the half, but Leon Goretzka's header hit the bar and Raphael Guerreiro's rebound hit the wrong side of the post. However, the home side's pressure ultimately told. An over-hit Leory Sane cross was picked up by Guerreiro, and the Portuguese international floated a cross into the box for Kimmich to head home.

The hosts then had several other opportunities to increase their advantage, but with Arsenal toothless for most of the game, a single goal proved to be enough for the Bavarian giants. Thomas Tuchel's side will now face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the next round of the competition.

Key Match Statistics Bayern Munich Stats Arsenal 3 Shots on target 3 7 Shots off target 4 51% Possession 49% 10 Fouls 13 8 Corner kicks 3 2 Yellow cards 2

Full Match Highlights

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

GK - Manuel Neuer - 8/10

Made a handful of decent stops to deny Odegaard and Martinelli, and played the 'sweeper keeper' role superbly to stop breaks in behind. Did not have much work to do on the night, though.

RB - Joshua Kimmich - 9/10

Presented a threat going forward, while keeping chances down Arsenal's left flank to a minimum. His header to break the deadlock was absolutely brilliant. A fantastic night all round for the German international.

CB - Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Largely untroubled in the game, with Arsenal failing to conjure anything of real note. Was assured when needed, making a series of clearances to keep the visitors out.

CB - Eric Dier - 7/10

Like his centre-back partner, Dier did not have much to deal with. Made several tackles and interceptions to limit attacks, restricting Havertz, Saka and Co. well.

LB - Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

Played an incredible diagonal pass to find Sane in behind in the first half, and nearly opened the scoring following a quick break. His influence dwindled in the second period, and he was eventually taken off due to a knock.

CM - Leon Goretzka - 8/10

The German marshalled his team superbly in the middle of the park, hitting the bar with a header after breaking into the penalty area early in the second half while taking up some dangerous positions in the game.

CM - Konrad Laimer - 7/10

Was fortunate not to present Arsenal with a golden chance to score when he was caught on the ball by Odegaard, and received a needless yellow card for a poor challenge in the second half. But looked astute next to his midfield partner, and played his part in limiting Arsenal.

RM - Leroy Sane - 7/10

Sane was a constant nuisance for Arsenal's defence, getting on the ball frequently and looking to dart in behind Tomiyasu at every opportunity. His driving run down the right eventually led to Guerreiro's cross which broke the deadlock.

CAM - Jamal Musiala - 6/10

Tested David Raya with a shot from distance and looked energetic for Bayern in the first half, but faded as the game wore on. Posed more of a threat as Arsenal pushed forward, getting a couple of chances late on.

LM - Raphael Guerreiro - 7/10

The Portuguese international failed to make his mark in the first half, but grew into the game as time went on. His cross to assist Kimmich was inch perfect, finding a pocket of space between the defence.

ST - Harry Kane - 5/10

Had an early opportunity to divert a volley into the back of the net, but was otherwise restricted by Arsenal. Failed to really get on the ball.

Sub: Kim-min Jae - 6/10

Came on for Mazraoui and filled in on the left side of defence well.

Sub: Dayot Upamecano - N/A

Came on with just a minute of normal time remaining, and failed to really do much of note.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 5/10

Made a fingertip save to keep out Mazraoui in the first half, and also saved well to deny a long-range effort from Musiala. Not much that he could have done for the only goal of the game.

RB - Ben White - 4/10

Looked solid throughout, but failed to get out to Guerreiro for Bayern's goal. A single lapse in concentration cost his side dearly.

CB - William Saliba - 4/10

Was relatively untroubled in the first half by Bayern's attackers, but failed to deal with the attack in the build-up to Bayern's goal. Could he have done better? Hard to say when the entire back line was asleep.

CB - Gabriel - 4/10

Looked assured for much of the first half, but, like Saliba, the Brazilian could have done better for Bayern's goal. Had he been switched on, then Arsenal's fortunes might have been different.

LB - Takehiro Tomiyasu - 5/10

Was given the difficult task of dealing with Leroy Sane, and struggled to deal with the German's pace. Was eventually taken off as Arsenal pushed for a goal.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 5/10

Had several moments during the tie, testing Neuer from distance and also nearly presenting Martinelli with a decent chance. But struggled to impose himself in the second half.

CM - Jorginho - 6/10

A controlled performance from the Italian, dictating play and looking assured. Was eventually taken off once Arsenal went a goal behind on the night, but was a decent performance overall.

CM - Declan Rice - 6/10

Looked strong in midfield alongside Jorginho, limiting Bayern for the most part and playing an important role in defence and attack. Hard to mark him down, but ultimately ended up on the losing side.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 3/10

Struggled to make his mark on the game, managing just 18 touches in the first half, and things did not improve that much in the second. Could fatigue be catching up with the 22-year-old?

ST - Kai Havertz - 4/10

Caught offside for a chance in the first half, and failed to capitalise by finding someone in space after a cutback. Did not come up with the goods in the second half either, and was restricted to just a handful of chances.

LW - Gabriel Martinelli - 4/10

Martinelli had the chance to break the deadlock but could only divert a cutback straight at Neuer, an opportunity where he really should have done better. Also lost Kimmich for the German's goal.

Sub: Leandro Trossard - 4/10

Struggled to make any impact after coming on for the Gunners. Not his finest night.

Sub: Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Had a chance to run in behind after coming on which was eventually flagged for offside. Then failed to make much of a mark.

Sub: Eddie Nketiah - N/A

Brought on in the 86th minute, and did not have much of a chance to make much of an impact.

Man of the Match

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

A complete performance from the Bayern man. Kimmich looked so assured at the back, limiting Martinelli to just a handful of opportunities, and also caused Arsenal problems from his set pieces during the tie.

Ultimately, it was his header after a bursting run into the box which ultimately proved to be the difference on the night for his side, but the all-round nature of his outing in the second leg of their tie was integral to Tuchel's squad knocking out their Premier Leagiue opponents.