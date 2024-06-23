Highlights Bayern Munich are likely to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who will need to drive an Audi to club events due to sponsorship rules.

Olise's move to Bayern could provide him with a platform to shine, but he'll have to follow strict car regulations laid out by the club.

Despite interest from clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United, Olise has reportedly chosen Bayern Munich as his next destination.

Bayern Munich, amid competition from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, have reportedly won the race for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise - but the Frenchman, should he complete his move to Germany, will have to follow the strict rule of driving an Audi-branded car to all club-related events, per MailOnline.

The 22-year-old, who scored 10 goals and plundered a further six assists in his 2023/24 injury-struck campaign, has been linked with a career-defining move for a couple of seasons now - but last summer, he signed a fresh four-year contract with his Premier League employers.

Overall, the former Reading prospect has registered 16 goals and 25 goals in his 90-game Palace career, though the intangible aspects of his skillset are what makes him such a special talent. Should the deal with the Bundesliga juggernauts come to fruition, the tricky wide man will have to follow a very strict rule which he will not be used to.

Olise Will Have to Follow Bizarre Bayern Car Trend

Kingsley Coman was once fined £43,500 for breaking rule

Following the likes of former Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Eric Dier to the Allianz Arena could provide the fleet-footed winger with the platform to propel himself into the spotlight, especially given he’ll be plying his trade at one of the world’s biggest clubs. But there is a catch that many fans - and potentially even Olise himself - will be unaware of.

Bayern have been sponsored by German car manufacturer, Audi, for over two decades now, with the brand owning 8.33% of the club as part of their partnership. As a thank you, all Bayern players and staff members are given a company car upon their arrival, but they are required to drive it to the club’s Sabener Strasse training ground, as well as to matches and all club-related events.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Olise scored the third-most league goals for Palace in 2023/24, despite playing the 18th-most minutes.

They are, of course, given the opportunity to select their preferred model, but not abiding by the rules has resulted in fines being slapped in the past. Players and staff alike are allowed to drive Bentleys, Bugattis and Porsches thanks to the three aforementioned car brands being part of the Volkswagen group - but there have been times when stars have bucked the trend and, thus, faced the consequences.

Bayern stars of new and old - namely Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, Philippe Coutinho and Kingsley Coman - have all gone against the regulations and, per German publication BILD, the latter was hit with a £43,500 fine after driving to training in his Mercedes rather than his gifted motor.

Related What Happened to the Last 10 EFL Young Players of the Season Jude Bellingham and Ollie Watkins have both won the award, but what happened to the other recipients of the EFL Young Player of the Season?

Bayern Fend Off Competition in Olise Chase

Frenchman has ‘chosen’ the German club

Close

In what had been earmarked as an important summer on a personal note for the former Manchester City academy star, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Olise, widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the English top flight, has chosen to join the German club as his next destination.

Chelsea’s ever-growing interest in Olise was no secret. Last summer, the Blues looked to trigger his employers’ release clause before he put pen to paper on fresh terms. This time around, Bayern’s chase was made all the more simple after Enzo Maresca and Co pulled out of the race.

Michael Olise, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Olise Sane Coman Minutes 1,277 2,142 1,123 Goals 10 8 3 Assists 6 11 3 Pass success rate (%) 83.1 84.4 87.9 Shots per game 3 2.7 2 Dribbles per game 2.1 3.4 1.7 Key passes per game 1.9 2.7 1.7 Overall rating 7.61 7.68 7.13

Manchester United, who are looking to enjoy their first summer transfer window under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority ownership, were also keen admirers of the right-winger, though journalist Ben Jacobs did admit that sealing a deal would be ‘a challenge’ given a) their financial status and b) the stature of the competition such as Bayern.