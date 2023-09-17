Highlights The rivalry between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, known as Der Klassiker, has become the biggest fixture in Germany over the past 30 years.

Bayern have dominated the rivalry, winning 14 of the last 17 Der Klassiker matches dating back to 2017.

Bayern Munich holds the advantage in head-to-head matches, with 68 wins compared to Dortmund's 34 in 133 matches between the two sides.

Der Klassiker, also known as the “German Classico”, is the name given to any match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund - the two most successful clubs in German football.

Having won a combined 26 of the last 30 Bundesliga titles, the rivalry between the pair is incredibly competitive as the two sides battle it out for the top honours year after year.

Many supporters in Germany dispute the fixture being branded a “classic” due to the relatively recent emergence of the rivalry, as opposed to the long-running history of other prominent derbies in German football.

These include Dortmund’s Revierderby with FC Schalke and Bayern’s Bavarian derbies with FC Nurnberg and 1860 Munich.

However, there’s no denying that Der Klassiker has been the biggest fixture in Germany over the last 30 years, with the two sides meeting in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final and providing many memorable moments in recent history.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we explore some of the key talking points in the rivalry, including all the information you need to know about the history of the fixture, the head-to-head record between the two sides and the most iconic matches over the years.

Development Of Rivalry

The rivalry between the two clubs began to develop during the 1990s, with BVB winning successive Bundesliga crowns in 1994/95 and 1995/96 - a massive blow to perennial title favourites Bayern.

This sense of rivalry continued to grow after Dortmund picked up the 1997 Champions League trophy, a final which happened to be played on Bayern’s home ground.

Both sides remained successful in domestic and European competition during the early 2000s, however, despite winning the Bundesliga in 2002, Dortmund soon became embroiled in financial trouble, and a €2 million loan from rivals Bayern in 2004 was crucial in saving them from bankruptcy.

By 2010, Jurgen Klopp had built a formidable side at BVB, including the likes of Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa and Mats Hummels, who led the club to consecutive league titles in 2011 and 2012.

Having witnessed Dortmund’s revival under Klopp, the Bavarians regained bragging rights in 2013, winning the first treble in their history after defeating BVB in the Champions League showpiece.

Since that match, Bayern have dominated the rivalry, winning 10 consecutive Bundesliga titles, while signing several of Dortmund’s most influential players including Lewandowski, Gotze and Hummels.

Head-To-Head

While Bayern have almost always been the favourite for head-to-head matches between the two sides, Dortmund have made the fixture increasingly more competitive over the past couple of decades, with both sides battling it out at the top of the Bundesliga.

However, as per Transfermarkt, Bayern remain the clear dominant force in the fixture, registering 68 wins compared to BVB’s 34 in 133 matches between the pair.

Competition Bayern Wins Dortmund Wins Draws Bundesliga/First Division 53 25 30 DFB-Pokal/German Cup 7 4 0 German Super Cup 5 4 0 Ligapokal 2 0 0 Champions League 1 1 1

That dominance has been re-established in recent times, with the Bavarians winning 14 of the last 17 Der Klassikers dating back to August 2017.

Furthermore, Bayern recorded a 6-0 win over their rivals in 2018, the largest margin of victory for either side in the fixture since Bayern’s 11-1 triumph over BVB back in 1971.

Trophy Haul

Bayern also leads the way when it comes to silverware, boasting an impressive haul of 83 trophies (via Transfermarkt). This tally includes 33 top-flight titles and six Champions League crowns.

Dortmund, on the other hand, have won 24 trophies in their history, which is still considerably more than the other clubs in Germany. BVB’s total includes eight top-flight titles and one Champions League trophy - putting them ahead of the likes of Schalke and Werder Bremen as Germany’s second most successful club side.

Competition Bayern Dortmund Bundesliga/First Division 33 8 DFB-Pokal/German Cup 20 5 German Super Cup 10 6 Champions League 6 1 Other 14 4

Iconic Matches

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been involved in some blockbuster matches over the years, with both clubs suffering their fair share of ecstasy and heartache.

Bayern Munich 6-2 Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga - 2000)

Having overcome Bayer Leverkusen by the barest of margins the season before to clinch the Bundesliga, Bayern were hoping for an easier ride at the summit in the 2000/01 campaign.

However, after 10 matches, the Bavarians were trailing Hertha Berlin in first, and faced a tricky match against rivals Dortmund.

The Black and Yellows took an early lead to increase the pressure on Ottmar Hitzfeld's side, but Bayern responded in devastating fashion with five unanswered goals to take control of the match.

It was a statement performance from the champions against the perfect opposition, with the game finishing 6-2 in what was one of the highest scoring Klassikers of all time.

Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Bayern Munich (DFB-Pokal Final - 2012)

The 2012 DFB-Pokal final between the two sides was the fuel that took the rivalry to the next level, with Dortmund clinching their first-ever domestic double in remarkable fashion.

Having already beaten Bayern to the Bundesliga title, Die Schwarzgelben got off to a brilliant start at the Olympiastadion as Kagawa netted the opener inside five minutes.

Arjen Robben equalised from the penalty spot, but Dortmund quickly re-established their dominance with two goals before the interval through Hummels and Lewandowski.

Armed with the momentum, Klopp’s side were in inspired form after the break, with Lewandowski completing his hat-trick to seal a famous league and cup double for Dortmund.

Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League Final - 2013)

After two years of domestic dominance from Dortmund, Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern rallied with a stunning 2012/13 campaign, winning the Bundesliga by a whopping 25-point margin.

Furthermore, the two sides met in the Champions League final that season - the first ever all-German showpiece in the competition’s history.

The match itself was electric, with Mario Mandzukic breaking the deadlock on the hour mark before Ilkay Gundogan equalised for Dortmund eight minutes later from the penalty spot.

As the uncertainty of extra-time loomed, Robben steamed into the Dortmund box and slipped a cool finish beyond Roman Weidenfeller to secure a historic victory for Bayern on continental football’s biggest stage.

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga - 2018)

Having made an impressive start to the 2018/19 campaign, Dortmund were sitting top of the league and unbeaten in 10 matches as they welcomed their nearest challengers to the Signal Iduna Park.

Bayern were four points behind Dortmund prior to the contest, but it was the visitors who opened the scoring early on through former BVB striker Lewandowski.

Dortmund talisman Marco Reus levelled the scores at the start of the second half before Serge Gnabry and Lewandowski combined in devastating fashion to set up the Pole for his second of the match.

Roared on by the Yellow Wall, the hosts pegged back Bayern for a second time through Reus, and then six minutes later, super sub Paco Alcacer snatched all three points for Dortmund, racing onto Axel Witsel’s defence-splitting pass and finishing brilliantly past Manuel Neuer.