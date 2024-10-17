The company cars selected by Bayern Munich's players have been revealed by Daily Mail, with Harry Kane upgrading from the model he chose last season. Each year, Bayern players get to pick a car from sponsor Audi’s lineup, and this year was no different, with players opting for electric vehicles.

Last year, just days after his £100m transfer from Tottenham, England captain Kane chose a £58,000 car. Now, after more than a year of settling into his luxurious new lifestyle, the star forward is moving up the financial ladder, much like many of his teammates.

What Cars Bayern Munich Players Drive

Thomas Muller is among those to pick the priciest option

This time, Kane selected the Audi SQ8 SUV e-tron2, valued at £82,000. The model proved to be a popular choice, as manager Vincent Kompany, Eric Dier, and German internationals Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich also picked the same vehicle. However, Kane's choice wasn't the priciest option available.

The sleek RS e-tron GT in Nimbus Grey, with a hefty price tag of £121,000, caught the eye of four of his teammates—Thomas Muller, Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, and Raphael Guerreiro—all opting for the high-performance model. On the other hand, rising star Jamal Musiala went for a more understated yet stylish pick, selecting a Q6 e-tron in Mythos Black Metallic, priced at £50,000, showing that class doesn't always come with the highest price tag, as the Euro 2024 star continues to do his talking on the pitch.

Speaking about the players getting an electric vehicle each, Chief Financial Officer Michael Diederich said: "Sustainability is important to us at FC Bayern, and as a club with our millions of fans around the world, we want to set a positive example when it comes to electromobility."

Bayern Munich Player Wages

It isn't just on the pitch that they emanate high achievement

Bayern Munich's players were all gifted their latest cars. Alright for some, eh? But even if they were forced to cough up, their extravagant car choices are well accounted for by their astronomical weekly wages. The best evidence of this is through the fact Harry Kane earns a whopping £406,063-per-week, ranking him fourth among the highest-paid players in the 2024/25 Champions League season.

This weekly payout also means England's record goalscorer is also the highest paid player in the Bundesliga and at his club, but this certainly doesn't mean his teammates are being hard done by. See the full breakdown of wages below:

2024-2025 Bayern Munich Salaries (top 10) Player Weekly wage 1. Harry Kane £406,063 2. Manuel Neuer £338,335 3. Thomas Muller £330,328 4. Leroy Sane £322,271 5. Joshua Kimmich £314,214 6.. Serge Gnabry £304.063 7. Leon Goretzka £290,044 8. Kingsley Coman £273,930 9. Michael Olise £217,533 10. Kim Min-jae £193,363

All statistics via Capology (correct as of 17/10/2024).