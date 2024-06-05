Highlights Bayern Munich are now eyeing Ian Maatsen for a possible summer transfer amid Borussia Dortmund interest.

The Chelsea man is seen as a potential left-back replacement for Alphonso Davies.

Premier League clubs are also interested in signing the fullback.

Bayern Munich are keen on landing Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen this summer, GIVEMESPORT sources understand.

The Dutchman has been on loan with rivals Borussia Dortmund and impressed many during his time in Germany. Arriving in the January window, the youngster quickly established himself as a key member of Edin Terzic's team and started in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

With his loan now finished, Maatsen will return to Chelsea. However, his future is very much up in the air with the Blues open to a sale.

Maatsen's Transfer Options

Bayern Munich enter the race

Seeing as the 22-year-old performed so well for Dortmund, it would seem logical that his temporary move would become permanent in the summer. Manager Terzic, hailed the fullback in February, telling the press: "We've been following his progress for a long time. He brings a lot to the table, both from a technical and physical standpoint. He gives us another dimension in the build-up play because he also feels very comfortable in the middle."

However, the finances of the deal could scupper any move to the Signal Iduna Park. Indeed, the player has a £35m release clause. It's understood that Dortmund are not particularly keen on paying quite such a high fee and have asked for it to be lowered.

Chelsea – who are keen to sell – won't waver on this figure and this is where Bayern Munich come in. Viewed as a dark-horse contender for the player, the Bundesliga giants are understood to be more willing to fork up the total fee in order to get the deal across the line.

Ian Maatsen Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Chelsea 16 0 0 400 Charlton Athletic 35 1 3 2,796 Coventry City 42 3 1 3,247 Burnley 42 4 6 3,552 Borussia Dortmund 23 3 2 1.898

Maatsen Could Replace Alphonso Davies

Already worked with Kompany

The deal would make sense from a Bayern point of view because he has already worked with Vincent Kompany in England. Indeed, the pair were together at Burnley, with Maatsen scoring four goals and picking up six assists in 39 league games as the Clarets were promoted from the Championship to the Premier League.

The Chelsea loanee was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and earned the praise of his manager, who said: "Ian is doing exactly what he needs to be doing. With his stature he's not making the game about what the other players want, it's about what he has in terms of his skill and tools. He's just turning into something that we expected him to be able to become.

"He's a very, very versatile full-back with lots of energy and great potential."

The Munich club may well be on the lookout for a new left-back this summer with Alphonso Davies strongly linked with Real Madrid. It's understood that having secured the signing of Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos are now pushing to land the Canadian.

That said, even if Borussia Dortmund decide the won't pay the full £35m for Maatsen, Bayern will not necessarily have a clear run at the 22-year-old. Indeed, a number of Premier League clubs are also said to be monitoring the Chelsea man, which should come as no surprise with scoutJacek Kulig stating he's the sort of player "Pep Guardiola would really like."

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 05/06/24).