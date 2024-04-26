Highlights Bayern Munich fans want Thomas Tuchel to stay on as manager after this season, despite their struggles.

It was announced in February that he would leave in the summer, but fans of the club have launched a petition to try keep hold of him.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in talks for the job, but Bayern fans have made it clear they don't want him.

Bayern Munich fans have started a petition after Ralf Rangnick confirmed he's in talks with the club about potentially taking over from Thomas Tuchel this summer. Tuchel, who previously managed Chelsea, is set to leave the Allianz Arena after just over a year in charge.

Despite signing Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer, one of the world's leading strikers, things haven't fared too well on the pitch for the German giants. They were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal by third-tier side 1. FC Saarbrucken, thrashed by RB Leipzig 3-0 in the DFL-Supercup, and dominated by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, with Xabi Alonso's side winning their first-ever league title before the end of April.

There's still a chance that Bayern will get their hands on the Champions League to avoid ending the season without a major trophy, but the club's hierarchy aren't happy with how the campaign has unfolded, and it was announced back in February that Tuchel would be leaving in the summer. With the decision made so early, the club have had time to find a replacement and former Manchester United man Rangnick recently revealed that he's in talks for the role.

The 65-year-old is currently in charge of the Austrian national team and has been out of club football since his very brief spell at Old Trafford during the 2021-22 season. With a solid resume with RB Leipzig proving he can find success in the Bundesliga, you'd expect Bayern fans to be happy about the news, but they've recently started a petition to make their feelings clear, and they are anything but.

Bayern Fans Plead With Club to Keep Tuchel

They don't want Rangnick and prefer Tuchel to stay

Surprisingly, despite being in charge of the first Bayern Munich team to not win a league title in over a decade, fans are keen for Thomas Tuchel to remain in charge at the Allianz Arena and have started their petition to express that. It can be found here and has over 11,000 signatures on it as of the time of writing.

Not only does the petition state that Bayern fans want Tuchel to remain in charge of the club, but it also stresses how they do not want Rangnick to replace him, with the heading translating to:

'We want Juppel (Tuchel) and not (Ralf) Rangnick!'.

While there's still a chance that Bayern win the Champions League, it's surprising to see the fans feel so strongly about a manager who has largely struggled with them over the last year.

Tuchel's record with the club hasn't been great, and it seemed only natural that they wanted to move on from him already and try to steady the ship. If the fans have it their way, though, the decision to axe him will be reversed. The fans' disinterest in Rangnick feels harsh, too. He might not have had much success with United, but his time in Germany has been impressive, and he's shown in the past that he has a keen eye for talent.

He's been coaching the Austrian national team for past two years

When he was initially hired at United, Ralf Rangnick was set to only take charge on a temporary basis before he would continue at Old Trafford in a consultancy role from that point onwards. His time in the hot seat was a big disaster, though, and he has the worst points-per-game average of any manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era with the Red Devils.

It was so bad, in fact, that Rangnick left at the end of the 2021-22 season, and decided not to stay on in the consultancy role he'd previously agreed to. Instead, he decided to take on the role of head coach with the Austrian national team and remains with the side to this day. His spell at Old Trafford was poor, but the 65-year-old has already shown his ability to succeed in the Bundesliga in the past with RB Leipzig, so while Bayern fans don't want him to take over from Tuchel this summer, there are far worse options.