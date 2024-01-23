Highlights Newcastle United are facing pressures to sell Kieran Trippier due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Trippier and will continue their pursuit until the end of the January transfer window.

Trippier is open to leaving Newcastle but won't force a move and is waiting to see if the club decides to sell him.

Newcastle United are pushing hard to keep Kieran Trippier at the club during the January transfer window, amid plenty of interest from Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Trippier emerged as a shock target for Bayern Munich earlier this month, despite Newcastle's reported reluctance to sell the right-back in January. However, growing pressure on the North East outfit to raise funds because of Financial Fair Play concerns could tempt Newcastle into a sale later on in the window, which is why Romano expects Bayern Munich to continue pushing right up until the final hour of the winter market.

Bayern Munich eye shock move for Trippier in January

It wasn't a move many had on their January transfer window bingo cards at the end of the month, but as the deadline approaches, it looks like Trippier could be Bayern Munich-bound. The former Tottenham Hotspur fullback is being tipped with a move to the German club, as they look to bolster their options in defence.

Having already secured the signing of fellow Englishman Eric Dier in January, to go with the summer purchase of Harry Kane, it appears Thomas Tuchel is overseeing somewhat of a mini-English revolution in Bavaria. Of course, Tuchel is well accustomed to these players from his time in the Premier League, with the ex-Chelsea boss now keen to add Trippier to his squad.

The only issue for Tuchel and Co. is that so far Newcastle have been steadfast in their stance that Trippier isn't for sale.

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United Career Matches 81 Goals 3 Assists 18 Yellow Cards 12 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

Newcastle standing firm on Trippier deal

It's been reported by The Guardian that Bayern Munich are keen to test Newcastle's resolve with Trippier, as the record German champions prepare their first formal offer. Believed to have assurances from the player's side that a move to the Allianz Arena is something he'd be open to, the six-time European champions are aware that Newcastle don't want to lose the right-back this month.

Even though Trippier is believed to be open to leaving St. James' Park, it's suggested that the 33-year-old won't push through a move, instead waiting to see whether Newcastle sanction his departure themselves. It comes amid a stressful time for Newcastle, as outside pressure from Financial Fair Play restrictions means the Magpies could do with selling some of their top talent during the January window.

And while they'd prefer it not to be Trippier, there is every chance Newcastle could have their hand forced before the February 1st deadline.

Recognising the FFP concern is a big one for Newcastle, transfer expert Romano wasn't able to rule out the potential of Trippier leaving the North East in January. It's suggested by Romano that the ex-Atletico Madrid star could find himself playing for Bayern Munich this season, if Newcastle buckle and accept an offer from the German giant.

On the current situation involving Trippier, Newcastle and Bayern Munich, the Italian journalist revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“For Kieran Trippier, Bayern Munich are really trying and they have the green light from the player. So let's see if Newcastle will keep their stance, because they don't want to sell Kieran Trippier in the January transfer window, that has been very clear with Bayern Munich and I feel like Bayern Munich will try again. Otherwise, in the end, Kieran Trippier will stay. “Bayern Munich are still working also on their plan A, because their plan A has always been on Nordi Mukiele. So they're still working on Mukiele or Trippier, and Bayern Munich will try to get one.”

Newcastle departures expected before February 1st deadline

Even if it isn't Trippier who leaves St. James' Park this month, there is an expectation that sales will have to be made by Newcastle, in order for them to keep their head above water with FFP. Another surprise name emerging as a potential departure is Miguel Almiron, with Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab the interested party.

Reports have claimed that Newcastle have already agreed a deal with Al Shabab over Almiron's transfer to the Middle Eastern side, with a deal now hinging on the player's preference. And the Paraguay international is reported to be leaning towards a move to Saudi Arabia, even though he's been one of Newcastle's most-used players this term.

While injuries have battered the Magpies' squad, only four players currently at Newcastle have registered more minutes on the pitch across all competitions this season than Almiron, suggesting his exit would be a massive mid-season blow for Eddie Howe.