Bayern Munich will face off against Celtic on Wednesday night in the Champions League playoffs with a place in the knockout stage of the iconic competition on the line. The German side is running away with the Bundesliga title this season, but they haven't been quite as successful in Europe and will need to get past the Scottish club to progress out of the initial stage.

Bayern have won five of their eight games in the Champions League so far, including a 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb, but only managed to finish 12th in the brand-new table. Heavy defeats to Barcelona and Feyenoord meant they missed out on automatically qualifying for the next stage of the competition and instead, they'll have to beat Brendan Rodgers' Scottish champions.

Whether they get past Celtic and compete in the knockout rounds or not, though, one thing is for sure. Football fans won't see them competing in their iconic red home kit as UEFA has banned them from wearing the strip. Now, it's been revealed why they decided to prohibit Bayern from wearing it.

UEFA Think the Colours Clash

They will need to modify the shirt to wear it again

According to German publication Bild, via The Sun, UEFA aren't happy with the dark numbers and letters on the red kit and feel the two colours don't offer enough of a contrast for viewers and, as a result, make it difficult to read. This is believed to be a violation of the visibility regulations that are in place for the tournament.

So far during the 2024/25 Champions League campaign, the Bavarian-based football club have been wearing their black away kit or a retro beige top featuring their old club crest. That isn't expected to change going forward either. In order to wear their home kit in Europe again, Vincent Kompany's side will have to make changes to their uniform and swap out the black numbers and lettering for white to ensure it's easily distinguishable for fans.