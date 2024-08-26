Bayern Munich have been credited with 'possible interest' in Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho ahead of the transfer deadline, according to HITC.

The Bundesliga giants, who are looking to move on winger Kingsley Coman, are reportedly among the clubs interested in acquiring the English attacker this summer and could plot a late move to bring the 24-year-old back to Germany.

Sancho’s situation at Man United remains uncertain going into the final week of the transfer window, with several clubs around England and Europe still monitoring his availability.

According to HITC, Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund remain in contention to acquire the talented winger, who has been consistently linked with an Old Trafford exit throughout the summer.

Sancho has been left out of Erik ten Hag’s matchday squad for Man United’s first two opening games of the season, despite reconciling with the Dutchman earlier in the summer.

Another star’s departure could soon help fund Man United’s pursuit of Manuel Ugarte – the Red Devils are now close to reaching an agreement with PSG for the Uruguayan’s arrival.

Sancho Linked with Bundesliga Return

Dortmund and Bayern eyeing his situation

According to HITC, Borussia Dortmund also remain in contention to sign Sancho this summer, as long as Man United sanction another temporary move for the 24-year-old.

The Champions League finalists ruled out a permanent deal for Sancho at the end of last season as they could not afford him, but now may welcome a new loan deal.

Dortmund attacker Youssoufa Moukoko’s move to INEOS-owned Nice could soon make room for Sancho’s return to Signal Iduna Park, as the German is now close to completing a temporary switch to Ligue 1 this summer.

Under contract at Old Trafford until June 2026, Sancho is among several players who could still leave Man United this summer, alongside the likes of Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Hannibal Mejbri.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 3 0 0 76 Bundesliga 14 2 3 954 Champions League 7 1 0 563

While offers for Eriksen are yet to arrive, both McTominay and Hannibal have been the subjects of concrete interest from Napoli and Burnley respectively and could soon see Old Trafford exits materialise.

According to Fabrizio Romano, McTominay has already accepted Napoli’s project, while Hannibal has reached a verbal agreement over his move to Turf Moor.

Ugarte ‘Ready to Travel’ to Manchester

Man Utd set to close deal with PSG

Man United are closing in on an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over midfielder Manuel Ugarte’s arrival, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ugarte is now reportedly ‘ready to travel’ to Manchester ahead of his highly-desired move, with a permanent switch now an option if Scott McTominay’s move to Napoli goes through.

The 23-year-old eyes a Parc des Princes exit just 12 months after his arrival from Sporting Lisbon, following a season of struggles under manager Luis Enrique, who has already brought in a replacement for the Uruguayan in former Benfica starlet Joao Neves.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-08-24.