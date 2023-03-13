Joshua Kimmich has made his acting debut on German TV series Tatort.

The fact the Bayern Munich midfielder appeared on it shows how popular it still is almost 50 years after it first aired in 1970.

Tatort - which literally translates to 'Crime Scene' in English - is the longest-running television drama in German-speaking Europe.

And it turns out that Kimmich is also a huge fan of the show after his wife made him watch it with her at weekends.

He plays a fitness influencer who owns a gym which a murder victim visits before his death.

Kimmich, 28, said: "It was very interesting to be on set and to experience it directly - the processes, the events and the work.

"Then playing a small role yourself, that was really fun.

"Kalli, with whom the scene is, and I have complimented each other very well.

"I often watch the 'crime scene' together with my wife on Sunday, if time permits.

"She made me a 'Tatort' watcher and that's part of it for us now: When the children are in bed, Sunday evening is 'Tatort' evening.

"It is nice when you recognize places where something plays and think, 'I've already been there!'"

Germany international Kimmich is regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football.

And that fact wasn't lost on his co-star Ferdinand Hofer, who plays Kalli Hammermann, one of the main characters.

Hofer said: "Of course, the shooting was something special, after all, you don't shoot every day with a professional football player.

"Accordingly, I was already a little excited.

"But due to the fact that Joshua rarely stands on a feature film set, that was also something new for him and our excitement, I think, has complemented quite well."

The casting also came as a surprise to Hofer who revealed he was kept out of the loop right up until the day of filming - which he admitted made it rather difficult for him to practise his lines.

He added: "Of course there were some football fans in the team.

"And you definitely noticed that it was something special to have Joshua on set.

"However, the cast of Joshua as fitness coach Kenny was kept top secret until the actual day of shooting.

"The days before, I had to struggle again and again not to talk to me on set about who plays the coach."