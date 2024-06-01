Highlights Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is reportedly targeting Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, with Takehiro Tomiyasu favoured over him during the title run-in.

Bayern could be in need of a new left-back due to Alphonso Davies' contract situation.

Vincent Kompany is reportedly targeting former Manchester City teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko as a potential signing for Bayern Munich. Kompany was confirmed as Bayern's new manager last week and is getting to work on making his mark on the squad.

Kompany and Zinchenko know each other well having played alongside each other for two years between 2017 and 2019. Zinchenko left City in 2022 - three years after Kompany's exit - to join Arsenal, and the hope among Gunners fans was that the Ukrainian's winning mentality from his time at City would rub off on his new teammates.

However, despite a solid start to his Arsenal career, Zinchenko fell out of favour during the second half of last season as he started just three of the Gunners' last 15 league games. Despite naturally being a right-back, Takehiro Tomiyasu was Mikel Arteta's favoured left-back during the run-in and Zinchenko will have a big job on his hands to regain his place in the team if he is to stay in North London.

Bayern Monitoring Zinchenko

German giants may need new left-back

It is reported by the Mirror that Bayern are keeping an eye on developments around Zinchenko given they are currently facing uncertainty in that position. Alphonso Davies' current Bayern deal expires in 2025 and he is being linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Bavarian club may have to sell Davies this year to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing in 12 months' time.

Bayern are also being linked with AC Milan's Theo Hernandez. However, it is reported that Hernandez would cost significantly more than Zinchenko, with French outlet L'Equipe saying Milan will demand £68million for the defender.

What Kompany Said at Bayern Unveiling

New boss lays out his plan

Speaking at his unveiling, new Bayern boss Kompany outlined his plans for his new team. "I want the players of Bayern Munich to be brave, to have personality on the ball," the Belgian said. "But also my nature is to be aggressive and I want them to be progressive and represent those two things in my character.

"I want to find out how hungry the players are. Bayern didn't become champions last year, I'm familiar with that situation too. I'll look at which players are hungry enough to play for Bayern. I'm eternally motivated. I wake up and, from morning to evening, I have pure motivation, pure intention to make people around me better. Improve players, improve staff, improve everyone I meet.

"It's in my nature to always work hard, keep going and take people with me on the journey. I don't want to be successful on my own, I want to be successful with as many people as I can."