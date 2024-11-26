The Allianz Arena provided a cauldron-like backdrop as Bayern Munich edged to a 1-0 victory over 10-man Paris Saint-Germain in a pivotal Champions League group stage clash on Tuesday night. A first-half goal from Kim Min-jae and a second-half dismissal for Ousmane Dembele proved the difference.

With qualification for the knockout stages still uncertain for both European heavyweights, the pressure was palpable, particularly for PSG, who had failed to win in their last three meetings between the two. Early exchanges suggested the French side was in for another uphill battle, too.

Bayern looked sharper from the outset, with Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane testing PSG’s defense inside the opening 15 minutes. Despite their early dominance, though, it took a costly mistake to break the deadlock. In the 38th minute, Matvey Safonov mishandled a routine corner, pushing the ball toward Kim Min-jae, who capitalised with a commanding header to put the Bundesliga leaders ahead.

Luis Enrique's PSG side responded well in an end-to-end contest but lacked the finishing touch to equalise. A speculative strike from Warren Zaire-Emery late in the first half came close to shifting the momentum, but Bayern held firm to take a slender one-goal lead into the break.

The match swung decisively in Bayern's favour early in the second half. Ousmane Dembele, already on a yellow, was sent off in the 56th minute for a second bookable offence, leaving PSG a man down and with an even steeper hill to climb. Despite flashes of creativity, the French outfit struggled to overcome their numerical disadvantage as Bayern controlled the remainder of the game.

The victory keeps Bayern firmly in contention for the knockout stages as they sit in 12th, while PSG faces a tough climb to secure their place in the next round following three Champions League games without a win.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With Bayern Munich's clean sheet on Tuesday night, they made it seven games in a row without conceding in all competitions. They last conceded on October 23rd against Barcelona.

Bayern Munich vs. PSG - Match Statistics Bayern Munich Statistic PSG 60 Possession (%) 40 17 Shots 11 7 Shots on Target 3 4 Corners 2 3 Yellow Cards 2 0 Red Cards 1

Match Highlights

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

GK - Manuel Neuer - 7/10

Though not called into goalkeeping action too often, Neuer's distribution was as good as ever, as he acted like a fifth ball-playing defender. Did keep out Dembele well in the 31st minute, keeping his concentration levels high to match his shot.

RB - Konrad Laimer - 7/10

A name not too many football fans outside the Bundesliga will recognise, Konrad Laimer is as underrated as they come in the modern game. He was, yet again, really solid against PSG and looked up to the task of keeping Bradley Barcola quiet while also getting forward himself.

CB - Dayot Upamecano - 6.5/10

Did a solid and understated job at the back. While he needn't do too much, he always stayed focussed on the task and looked unfazed when dealing with the PSG forward line.

CB - Kim Min-jae - 8/10

Powered his header beyond Safonov to give Bayern the lead before halftime after looking like the best defender for his side. Made a succession of blocks in the second period to maintain the lead he gave his side.

LB - Alphonso Davies - 7.5/10

Won all of his first-half ground duels and made 10 passes into the final third. The word that comes to mind is 'omnipotent'.

CDM - Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Played a defence-splitting pass to Leroy Sane in the early exchanges, and his long-range passing was a common cause for concern for the opposition throughout the match. Should have earned himself an assist when his first-time pass looped over the PSG backline and into the path of Musiala.

CDM - Leon Goretzka - 7/10

He did the dirty work while his partner played the extra ball and did the fancy side of things. Goretzka's defensive ingenuity complemented Kimmich nicely throughout Tuesday's clash, as he was a big factor in ensuring PSG continued to struggle to find a way into proceedings.

RW - Leroy Sane - 7/10

His linkup play and movement were second to none in the first-half. He seemed to be involved in every Bayern attack in one way or another, before letting himself down slightly by making some sloppy short passes after the break and being subbed off first as a result.

CAM - Jamal Musiala - 7/10

Should have scored when Kimmich put him in one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but he failed to find anything but a glove. While accurate and confident in what he did with the ball, he didn't have as much of an impact on proceedings as he probably would have liked, before hitting the post late on.

LW - Kingsley Coman - 7.5/10

Pressed effectively off the ball and carried it forward with purpose when in possession, proving to be a constant thorn in the side of his opponents. His close-control footwork left Hakimi and Neves bewildered on the half-hour mark, though the move ended in frustration as his shot soared into row Z rather than troubling the goalkeeper. Despite the missed opportunity, he remained relentless, twisting, turning, and continuously devising new ways to unsettle the opposition defence.

ST - Harry Kane - 6/10

Very off the boil for much of the first-half. He was pocketed by Marquinhos and was often drowned out when receiving the ball in the centre. After the break, his teammates continued to struggle with bringing him into the game.

Sub - Michael Olise - 6.5/10

Almost scored with one of his first few touches, but a bobbling ball evaded him. Nonetheless, the Frenchman proved he's a quality player to be able to rely upon as he brought an extra layer of dynamism to Bayern's late attacks.

Sub - Serge Gnabry - 6/10

His movement gave the PSG defenders an awful lot to think about whilst their legs tired. His action was limited, however.

Sub - Thomas Muller - 6/10

His buildup play certainly brought some composure to Bayern's late gameplan, but he didn't do much of note.

PSG Player Ratings

GK - Matvey Safonov - 6/10

Made a point-blank save from Musiala early on to keep his side in it, and then came out on top against Sane just moments later. He let himself down by failing to keep his hands on the ball following a routine corner, leading to the opener. Nevertheless, he managed to grow in confidence again to make four saves.

RB - Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Dealt with Coman as best he could, and the tit-for-tat battle was a key feature throughout.

CB - Marquinhos - 7/10

Played as well as anyone could ask a captain to perform in a crunch tie. Cool, calm, collected in his manner and authoritative in the tackle. Perhaps should have done better to keep the opener away from goal.

CB - Willian Pacho - 6.5/10

Decent, but nothing special. Just one of those middle-of-the-road performances where not much could really be said.

LB - Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

Playing more of an inverted role, Mendes rocketed forward at every opportunity. This sometimes left his defensive partners picking up the pieces for him, but it didn't stop him from looking dangerous in attack.

CM - Fabian Ruiz - 5.5/10

Since making headlines for his impressive Euro 2024 performances, which led to Spain's fourth crown, Fabian Ruiz hasn't quite continued that form with his new club. He was really quiet in midweek, hardly making a difference to PSG's fortunes.

CM - Vitinha - 7/10

He was the key cog in PSG's fast transitions, let down by those around him.

CM - Joao Neves - 6.5/10

Played a perfect ball into Zaire-Emery and looked the most confident forward-thinking midfielder in the PSG lineup. While others around him tried to rush things, the Portugal international brought an element of cool.

RW - Warren Zaire-Emery - 5.5/10

Had the best opportunity for PSG in the first-half but hit the panic button and sliced his effort wide, despite having the freedom of the pitch to take a touch and think about what he was doing. He struggled to keep pace with the match and looked out of place in most things he did.

ST - Ousmane Dembele - 5.5/10

Looked really dangerous on the odd occasion he got the opportunity to race towards goal. An enigmatic winger-turned-striker, the Frenchman shanked one of his early efforts when he probably could have carried on driving towards the area or looking for one of his teammates. Was harshly sent off for a second bookable offence in the 56th minute, which will crush his rating.

LW - Bradley Barcola - 5.5/10

Considered one of the best young footballers in the world right now, PSG fans will be hoping Barcola can show a little more in the bigger games, as he seldom got involved against Bayern. A very disappointing showing for a player who has 10 goals in 12 Ligue 1 games.

Sub - Lee Kang-in - 6/10

His pace definitely offered an outlet to his team, but he rarely had the chance to burn off some calories as PSG were left to defend for much of the late stages.

Sub - Goncalo Ramos - 5.5/10

Wouldn't blame anyone for not realising he had come on. But that's mostly due to the lack of service.

Sub - Marco Asensio - 5.5/10

Accurate with his passes, didn't impact the match though.

Player of the Match

Kim Min-jae

Nobody had more of a say on the scoreline than South Korea international, Kim Min-jae. In the first-half, he scored to give Bayern Munich a well-deserved lead, while in the second period, he made a succession of blocks and tackles to show his influence in attack was just as present in defence.

His full-time statistics were as follows: one attempt, one goal, 93% passing accuracy, 67% long passing accuracy, six clearances, two interceptions, zero times dribbled past, 13 defensive actions. An absolutely fantastic performance all-round.