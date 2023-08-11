Well, it seems it's finally happening. Harry Kane is leaving Tottenham Hotspur, with the Englishman currently in the process of a move to Bayern Munich.

The move will see the forward's incredibly prolific spell at Spurs come to an end. He leaves without any silverware, but with a bucket load of goals, and it's that firepower that will see the 30-year-old make an absolute fortune playing for the Bundesliga club.

Even by today's standards, the money Kane is set to make at Bayern is insane, but how does it measure up to the rest of the squad? Well, here's a breakdown of the wage structure for every player at The Bavarians, ranked from the cheapest contracts to the most lucrative. Figures have been provided by Capology.

21 Josip Stanisic - £31,366-per-week

Coming through the Bayern Munich academy, Josip Stanisic has struggled to truly break into the first team on a regular basis, limited to just 41 appearances over the course of three seasons as a member of the squad. The defender did enough to impress, though, signing a new deal at the Bundesliga outfit last year, keeping him at the club until 2026.

20 Bouna Sarr - £31,502-per-week

After a solid career at Marseille, Bouna Sarr joined Bayern in 2020 but has never really been treated as anything other than cover for the club's first team. The Senegalese defender has never really received a consistent run in the side, with just 28 appearances for the club in the three years since his arrival. At 31 years old, it's hard to imagine he'll be breaking into the side anytime soon either.

19 Sven Ulreich - £33,160-per-week

Having signed for Bayern in 2015, Sven Ulreich has spent all but one season since serving as Manuel Neuer's backup at the Allianz Arena, and has seen very limited play time as a result. Aside from the 2017-18 season when Neuer missed most of the season through injury and Ulreich played 47 times, he's never made more than 12 appearances in a season for Bayern. A brief, one year spell at Hamburger SV showed he could still contribute on a regular basis, playing 32 times for the club in 2020-21, but he soon returned to Bayern and has since made just 16 appearances over the two years since.

18 Mathys Tel - £66,319-per-week

After impressing for Rennes' B team, Bayern snapped Mathys Tel up last season, and he enjoyed a fairly strong start to life in Germany. Making 29 appearances and scoring six goals for the club, the sky is seemingly the limit for the 18-year-old. In just a couple of years, that £66k-a-week salary will look like one hell of a bargain for the Frenchman and if he continues progressing as he has so far, there's a very good chance that there will be a sizeable pay rise in his future.

17 Benjamin Pavard - £82,899-per-week

Considering how vital Benjamin Pavard has been for Bayern since he arrived at the club in 2019, his weekly salary actually seems a little cheap in comparison to some of the others in the squad. Having made 162 appearances over four years, he's been ever-present for the club, but reports suggest his time in Germany may be nearing its end, with a move to Manchester City potentially on the cards soon, in a deal that would see Kyle Walker heading in the opposite direction.

16 Jamal Musiala - £82,899-per-week

There are few young prospects as highly touted in the world right now as Jamal Musiala, who has been electric since breaking into the Bayern first team in 2020. The German international is one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the world, and his 16 goals last season saw him have the best campaign of his young career so far. As he continues to get better, there's no telling just how good he'll be in the future, and his current salary is a bargain.

15 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - £116,059-per-week

Despite being 34 years old, last season was the most prolific of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's career, with 17 goals in all competitions for the former Stoke City forward. The levels of success he's seen in the twilight years of his career have been nothing short of absurd, with a spell at Paris Saint-Germain before his move to Bayern coming off the back of a failed move to the Potters in the Premier League. At 34 years old, it's hard to imagine his £116k weekly wage will age well at all, but there's no taking away from the fact he's currently as good as he's ever been.

14 Noussair Mazraoui - £132,639-per-week

After catching their eye due to his performances for Ajax, Noussair Mazraoui joined Bayern last summer, but his debut season in Germany didn't go as smoothly as he'd have liked.The defender made just 19 appearances in the league but played a key role in Morocco's incredible World Cup campaign that saw the country become the first African side to ever reach the semi-finals of the tournament. At 25 years old, there's still plenty of time to turn his career at the Allianz Arena around.

13 Raphaël Guerreiro - £132,639-per-week

After seven great years at Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Guerreiro became the latest name from the club to make a switch to Bayern when he joined the Bundesliga champions this summer. The full-back will be a huge loss to Dortmund, and a huge gain for Thomas Tuchel's side. Having been a part of the Black and Yellows team that pushed Bayern so close in the title race last season, the Portuguese defender will be a massive signing for the club.

12 Ryan Gravenberch - £152,535-per-week

After bursting onto the scene at Ajax, Ryan Gravenberch quickly became one of the most sought-after talents in the world, and it was Bayern who landed his signature when he joined the club last summer. His first season in Germany wasn't great as he scored just once in 33 games for the club in all competitions. He's still just 21 years old, though, so there's plenty of time for Gravenberch to figure things out and start justifying his £152k-a-week salary.

11 Alphonso Davies - £186,524-per-week

There are few full-backs in the world that are rated quite as highly as Alphonso Davies. Despite being just 22 years old, it feels as though the Canadian has been one of the best left-backs in the game for years. First emerging as a serious talent in 2019, he's been a key figure at the Bavarians ever since, so his pretty lofty wage should come as a surprise to no one.

10 Min-jae Kim - £198,958-per-week

Min-jae Kim had an array of different clubs chasing his signature this summer after a superb season at Napoli last time out, but it was Bayern who he ended up joining. The South Korean centre-back has endured a meteoric rise to the top of football over the last few seasons, going from Beijing Guonan to Bayern in just two years, with spells at Fenerbahce and Napoli in between. His excellent form at the Serie A side last year was enough to convince the Bundesliga giants to take a chance on him, earning him a monumental payday in the process.

9 Matthijs de Ligt - £265,278-per-week

It wasn't too long ago that Matthijs de Ligt was one of the most impressive young prospects in all of football. His performances at Ajax, especially during their incredible run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, had everyone taking notice. He eventually moved to Juventus in Italy, and after three solid, but not spectacular seasons at the Old Lady, he moved to Bayern last summer and has been earning an eye-watering weekly wage ever since. Considering he's still just 23 years old, there's still plenty of potential for De Ligt to realise.

8 Kingsley Coman - £281,858-per-week

Few can brag about the selection of clubs that they've played for quite like Kingsley Coman can at this point in his career. The Frenchman has played for a real who's who of Europe's elite sides so far, playing for PSG, Juventus and now Bayern. His time in Germany has easily been the most successful of his career too, with 267 appearances for the side and 58 goals over the course of the last eight years. While it feels like he's been around forever, Coman is still just 27 years old, and could even get better which is wild. Still, £281k every week is pretty lofty.

7 Leon Goretzka - £298,438-per-week​​​​​​​

After establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga's best midfielders, due to his performances for Schalke 04 throughout his five years at the club, Bayern bagged the star in 2018, and he's gone from strength to strength at the club. In the five years since his arrival, Goretzka has made 179 appearances and scored 34 goals. He continues to play a key role for the club, but his near £300k-a-week salary still begs belief.

6 Serge Gnabry - £312,862-per-week​​​​​​​

Despite not really making the grade at Arsenal, with a failed loan spell at West Bromwich Albion as one of his lowest points, Bayern decided to take a chance on Serge Gnabry after a fairly decent season at Werder Bremen in 2016/17. After immediately loaning him to 1899 Hoffenheim for the first year of his time at the club, Gnabry broke into the Bavarian's first team in 2018, and he hasn't looked back. Scoring in double figures in all five of his years at the club, the winger has made Arsenal's decision to let him leave look pretty foolish. He continues to be one of the club's brightest offensive sparks, so his pretty steep salary actually feels justified.

5 Joshua Kimmich - £323,307-per-week

There are few defensive midfielders quite as talented and as important to their teams as Joshua Kimmich is to Bayern. The German international has been nothing short of sensational since joining the club from RB Leipzig in 2015, and his £323k weekly wage feels spot on. Having made 347 appearances in eight seasons, it's hard to imagine Bayern would swap Kimmich for any other defensive midfielder in the world, and it feels safe to assume that he won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

4 Leroy Sane - £331,597-per-week

After a couple of incredible seasons at Manchester City in the Premier League, Leroy Sane surprisingly announced his desire to leave the side and join Bayern in Germany, and while the statement raised eyebrows at the time, with many questioning his intention to leave Pep Guardiola's side who were destined for success, the move has actually paid off quite well. Sane has been fantastic for the Bavarians over the course of the three years since his arrival, making 133 appearances and scoring 38 goals so far. At 27 years old, the winger has shown no signs of slowing down.

3 Thomas Muller - £339,887-per-week​​​​​​​

Having spent his entire senior career at the club, Thomas Muller has undeniably become one of Bayern's greatest-ever players. The German has been influential in the side's success over the years. With 666 appearances and 235 goals, only Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Muller scored more goals for the club, and it's hard to imagine the side would have enjoyed half of the success they've achieved if he wasn't there. His status as a club legend alone might not be quite enough to justify his lofty wage, but considering he's still producing at a high level, with 40 appearances and eight goals last season, it certainly feels acceptable.

2 Manuel Neuer - £348,177-per-week​​​​​​​

Throughout the course of his career, there have been very few goalkeepers on Manuel Neuer's level, and his move to Bayern is one of the most crucial moments of the 21st century for both himself and the club. Over the course of his 12 years at the Allianz Arena, the shot-stopper has made 489 appearances for the side and forged a legacy as one of its greatest-ever players. Currently the first team captain, Neuer's influence on the squad stretches far beyond what he offers on the pitch, and his status as the highest-paid player in the team felt justified. Until now.