Bayern Munich have signed U.S. youth international forward Bajung Darboe from LAFC, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Bayern will pay a fee of $1.5 million, sources add. Darboe will head to Germany in January. He initially went to Bayern in 2022 to train and the club liked what they saw. Two years later, they have a deal done to bring him back permanently.

Darboe, 18, has featured in friendlies for the U.S. U-17 side and has had an interesting path in his youth career that eventually saw him sign his first pro deal with LAFC last year. He made 14 appearances for LAFC's second team in MLS Next Pro this season after spending 2022 with Philadelphia Union II.

LAFC acquired Darboe's homegrown priority rights from Minnesota United in order to sign him.

Bajung Darboe is Black & Gold. 📝 #LAFC signs midfielder Bajung Darboe as a Homegrown Player to a four-year contract through the end of the 2026 season with a club option for 2027. 🤝 LAFC Transfers presented by @remitly. — LAFC (@LAFC) June 9, 2023

LAFC and Bayern Munich entered a "global soccer development cooperation" in 2023.

LAFC have been successful in selling players abroad, including the likes of Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe), Mamadou Fall (Barcelona), Brian Rodriguez (Club America) and Chicho Arango (Pachuca).