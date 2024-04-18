Highlights Bayern Munich tried to catch Arsenal off guard in the first half while the Gunners players' were having a drinks break.

The referee prevented Bayern from quickly restarting the game, though, much to the dismay of their players.

The incident proved academic as Bayern won 1-0 to set up a mouthwatering semi-final clash with Real Madrid.

Arsenal's Champions League dream is over after they were eliminated from the competition by Bayern Munich on Tuesday night. The Bavarian giants won the second leg 1-0 courtesy of Joshua Kimmich's second-half header, progressing 3-2 on aggregate.

In terms of drama on the night, the match didn't quite live up to Real Madrid's tense penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester City at the Etihad - but that wasn't for the want of trying from Bayern's players. That's because, in the first half, they tried to score a goal while nine of Arsenal's outfield players were on the touchline having a drinks break.

The game had been stopped so that Bukayo Saka could receive treatment for a head injury but Bayern's players clearly weren't feeling particularly sympathetic as, once he had got back to his feet, they attempted to quickly restart the game with a throw-in before left-back Noussair Mazraoui sprinted towards David Raya's goal with the ball.

Unsurprisingly, the referee intervened and ensured the game restarted with the rest of the Arsenal players, who had been in conversation with manager Mikel Arteta, back in position.

Kimmich punishes Arsenal's sloppy marking

Defender sets up last-four meeting with Real Madrid

Unfortunately for Arsenal, their reprieve did not last as Germany international Kimmich took advantage of some lax marking in the Gunners' penalty area to head Bayern to victory from Raphael Guerreiro's cross.

Arteta cut a disappointed figure after the defeat and he admitted it might be a while before his team can be considered genuine contenders at the highest level of European football.

"The players are gutted in the dressing room," Arteta said. "I cannot find the right words to lift them, I wish I could. We have to go through it. We tried against a team that had a lot of experience, the margins across the tie have been very small. We made a mistake defending the box and we conceded a goal."

"The club hasn’t been in the Champions League for seven years, and in the first year back [people expect us to] play in the semi-final and final. We all wanted that, so badly, but you can see with many other clubs it takes six or seven years to get to this stage. We were very close, that’s the reality."

Arteta vows Gunners will refocus

Win over Wolves imperative to keep title hopes alive

The defeat by Bayern leaves the Premier League as Arsenal's remaining chance of silverware this season and they go to Wolves this weekend needing to bounce back from last weekend's loss to Aston Villa which handed City the initiative in the title race.

"It’s not going to go away (the pain) certainly tonight, but I can guarantee you by tomorrow we’re fully focused on Wolves and everybody is lifted," Arteta added. "What we still have to play for is beautiful. I said before it’s time to be next to these players. It’s easy to be behind them and praise the players and talk nice things when we win 10 in a row and one draw. The moment is now to be behind them and be next to them."