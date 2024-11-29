The biggest fixture in German football is scheduled for Saturday, as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will face off in this season's first edition of Der Klassiker.

Bayern Munich enter the derby game sitting in first place in the Bundesliga standings, undefeated with 29 points through 11 matches. Die Roten have won all seven of their last games in all competitions, beating the likes of Paris Saint-Germain , Benfica Lisbon and 1. FC Union Berlin .

Vincent Kompany's side have been less convincing in the UEFA Champions League , sitting in 13th place with three wins and two losses through the first five matchdays.

Borussia Dortmund have struggled to keep up with their rivals in the league, occupying fifth place with 19 points after 11 games. Die Borussen have suffered four defeats in the Bundesliga so far this campaign, notably losing 3-1 to 1. FSV Mainz 05 and 1-0 to FC Augsburg over the last month of action.

Dortmund's form in the Champions League has been among the best, however, winning four and drawing one through their first five outings. Nuri Sahin's men are fresh off a comfortable win over Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb .

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

When : Saturday, November 30 – 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT

: Saturday, November 30 – 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT Where : Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund TV/Streaming in the United States : ESPN

: ESPN TV/Streaming in Canada: DAZN

Borussia Dortmund Projected Lineup vs Bayern Munich

Sahin will be without some of his most reliable players for the big game on Saturday. Club captain Emre Can will be serving the second game of his two-match ban, while star forward Karim Adeyemi is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

Julian Brandt is a big question to feature against Bayern after being forced off against Zagreb with a muscle injury. Center-back Niklas Sule is expected to be back in the squad after missing a month of action with an ankle injury, but don't expect him to start against his former club.

Club top-scorer Serhou Guirassy will resume his role as the main target man up front, with Jamie Gittens providing speed and width on the flank.

Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel (GK) – Julian Ryerson, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini – Pascal Groß, Felix Nmecha – Maximilian Beier, Marcel Sabitzer, Jamie Gittens – Serhou Guirassy.

Bayern Munich Projected Lineup vs Borussia Dortmund

Kompany will have a strong squad to call on for the derby, likely rolling with a similar starting 11 that defeated Paris on Tuesday.

The lone goal-scorer from that game, Kim Min-jae, will take up his usual spot in the centre of defense alongside Dayot Upamecano, while Leon Goretzka will surely slot into midfield in Joao Palhinha's absense.

Summer signing Michael Olise could join Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman as the main creative sources, operating behind the ever-prolific Harry Kane.

Palhinha, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic and Sven Ulreich will all miss the game with injuries.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer (GK) – Raphaël Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Alphonso Davies – Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka – Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman – Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Odds

Bayern Munich to win : -160

: -160 Draw : +320

: +320 Borussia Dortmund win : +360

: +360 Over/Under 2.5 Goals : -250 / +200

: -250 / +200 Harry Kane anytime scorer : -140

: -140 Serhou Guirassy anytime scorer: +175