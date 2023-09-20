Highlights Andre Onana suffered a major mistake, failing to save a routine shot and palming it into his own net, giving Bayern Munich the lead.

Andre Onana had an absolute howler for Manchester United in their opening Champions League game against Bayern Munich. The shot-stopper failed to keep a speculative effort out which should have been a routine save for him.

United came into the fixture looking to make the perfect start to their Champions League campaign in an attempt to bounce back from a decline under Erik ten Hag in the Premier League. The Red Devils have lost three of their five opening matches this season, conceding 10 goals in those games too.

Onana has not had the start to life at Old Trafford that he might have hoped for since moving from Inter Milan, and questions have been asked about him and the rest of the United defence after some poor moments already this campaign. However, speaking before their first Champions League Group A clash, the 27-year-old showcased his elite mentality, saying that he takes responsibility for the team's defensive woes, and also confidently stating that fans will see the best United in the near future.

Onana makes big blunder against Bayern

Although there was significant pressure on United's players and their manager ahead of their biggest match of the season, they made a bright start against their hosts on the night. After just four minutes, the Red Devils had the chance to open the scoring through Christian Eriksen, who forced Sven Ulreich to make a decent save.

However, despite a good early showing, the Premier League side’s game was thrown into chaos, thanks in a large part to their own player. Leroy Sane, picking up the ball on the right for Bayern, cut inside and played a one-two with new star striker, Harry Kane. The former then lined up an effort 20 yards from goal, but fired the ball straight at Onana.

It should have been an easy save for the United goalkeeper, but the 27-year-old did not get a strong enough hand to the ball. Instead, he palmed the ball into his own net, and could only hold his head in his hands.

Having spoken before the game about attempting to get United back on track, Ten Hag's number one was visibly distraught about his costly mistake, lying on the turf of the Allianz Arena with his head buried in the grass. His teammates did their best to pick him up, but the goalkeeper was still visibly disappointed with himself.

You can watch the catastrophic error for yourselves below. No doubt that his manager will be bitterly disappointed with him.

Watch: Onana’s howler vs Bayern Munich

To make matters even worse for the visitors, Bayern then doubled their lead after a bit of brilliance from their young star, Jamal Musiala. Darting forward down the left-hand side, the German then cut back inside and, following a fortunate ricochet, cut the ball back for Serge Gnabry who buried his effort superbly. That put an end to a disappointing first 45 minutes for United, with Bayern superior in nearly every metric.

United started the second half well in their attempts to salvage the game, with Rasmus Hojlund getting one back shortly after the interval. But they then conceded a penalty which Kane dispatched superbly to make the score 3-1. A frantic end to the game saw Casemiro net in the 88th minute for United, giving them a small bit of hope, but Mathys Tel scored in added time for Tuchel's side to secure the tie. There was even time for Casemiro to bag another, with the game ending 4-3. United will hope that their next game in the tournament against Galatasaray on Tuesday 3rd October is alot more simple.