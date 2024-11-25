Two of the biggest clubs in world football, Bayern Munich and PSG, will clash in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening in what could be a very important match for both sides due to their lacklustre starts to the league campaign.

The hosts, Bayern, sit 17th in the table and have won two and lost two from their first four games of the campaign. Since their 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on matchday one, Munich have managed to score just two goals in their three games since then.

The visitors, PSG, have just four points from their opening four matches and have just scored three goals so far. They need improvements in attack very quickly if they want to climb the table.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Odds

The Germans are sizeable favourites

Despite the visitors, PSG having their own fair share of talented players, it is Bayern Munich who find themselves pretty sizeable favourites coming into this huge UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.

The Bavarians are at odds of 8/13 to win the match, which are very short odds, especially given their recent struggles in the competition. PSG have more than enough talent to frustrate Bayern, so to back a draw between the two sides at 17/5 or even a PSG win at odds of 4/1 could prove to be smart choices coming into the match.

Bayern Munich vs PSG - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Bayern Munich Win 8/13 1.61 -163 Draw 17/5 4.40 +340 PSG Win 4/1 5.00 +400

Bayern Munich vs PSG Scoreline

A 2-1 home victory is favoured by the bookmakers

The bookmakers believe a 2-1 victory for the home side is the most likely scoreline. The odds for a 2-1 Bayern Munich win are currently at 15/2, which again, seems good value. However, backing the points to be shared in either a 1-1 or 2-2 draw also looks very enticing. The French side definitely have enough to hurt the Germans despite the odds being heavily against them.

Bayern Munich vs PSG - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Bayern Munich Win 2-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Draw 1-1 17/2 9.50 +850 Bayern Munich Win 1-0 11/1 12.00 +1100 Bayern Munich Win 2-0 11/1 12.00 +1100 Draw 2-2 12/1 13.00 +1200

With the amount of sheer attacking talent such as Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Ousmane Dembele which will likely be on show, a goal fest could be on the cards at the Allianz Arena. PSG have not been that great in front of goal in the Champions League yet, but with the talent they have, it feels like they could click together at any point.

Bayern's defensive record should be discussed when looking at over/under goals odds too, as the Germans have conceded seven goals in four games so far which is not great.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.00 +1200 Over 1.5 1/8 1.12 -800 Under 1.5 9/2 5.50 +450 Over 2.5 2/5 1.40 -250 Under 2.5 7/4 2.75 +175 Over 3.5 EVS 2.00 +100 Under 3.5 8/11 1.73 -138 Over 4.5 9/4 3.25 +225 Under 4.5 1/3 1.33 -300 Over 5.5 9/2 5.50 +450 Under 5.5 1/8 1.12 -800

Bayern Munich vs PSG Goalscorers

Harry Kane heavily favoured to score first and anytime

As you would expect, Harry Kane is the most likely goalscorer in this match according to the bookies. The Englishman scored a hat-trick on Friday night in Bayern's 3-0 victory at home to Augsburg and will be full of confidence.

Kane to score first is currently valued at odds of 3/1, but if you are looking for a bet with more value, Jamal Musiala has also been in good goalscoring form lately, which makes his odds to score first at 6/1 potentially enticing.

Bayern Munich Goalscorer Odds vs PSG Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Harry Kane 3/1 4.00 +300 7/10 1.70 -143 Jamal Musiala 6/1 7.00 +600 9/5 2.80 +180 Mathys Tel 6/1 7.00 +600 19/10 2.90 +190 Serge Gnabry 7/1 8.00 +700 9/4 3.25 +225 Leroy Sane 7/1 8.00 +700 9/4 3.25 +225

PSG have struggled in front of goal in the Champions League but in their league campaign, they have been scoring for fun.

The French side score an average of three goals per game in the league at the moment, having scored a whopping 36 goals in just 12 games. Bradley Barcola, who is PSG's top goalscorer so far this season with 10 goals to his name, sits at odds of 7/1 to score first, which, given his league form, could be very good value for money.

PSG Goalscorer Odds vs Bayern Munich Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Bradley Barcola 7/1 8.00 +700 11/5 3.20 +220 Goncalo Ramos 15/2 8.50 +750 5/2 3.50 +250 Randal Kolo Muani 17/2 9.50 +850 29/10 3.90 +290 Ousmane Dembele 9/1 10.00 +900 16/5 4.20 +320 Lee Kang-in 9/1 10.00 +900 16/5 4.20 +320

Bayern Munich vs PSG Prediction and Best Bets

Harry Kane to continue his fine form in a goal-filled match at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs PSG is a must-watch game and, given the attacking talent which both sides possess, there may be a goal-fest on the cards.

Best bets:

Bayern Munich to win and both teams to score (13/8)

Both teams to score in both halves (13/2)

Jamal Musiala to score first (6/1)

Bradley Barcola to score anytime (11/5)

Bayern Munich to win 3-2 (18/1)

