Here is absolutely everything you need to know about the Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and PSG.

Bayern Munich vs PSG: Live stream, date, head to head, how to watch, team news and more

Bayern Munich takes on Paris Saint Germain in the second leg of a tense Champions League tie.

The German side has the advantage going into this fixture. A Kingsley Coman strike at the Parc Des Princes separates the two going into this one. The first leg was an enthralling encounter that saw a lot of rued chances from either side and also saw a Kylian Mbappe strike ruled out very dubiously.

Now the second leg beckons... but only one side can advance!

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture.

When do Bayern Munich play PSG?

The two sides will meet in their second leg Champions League match on Wednesday 8th March 2023 and the match will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT. With PSG already hosting the first leg at the Parc Des Princes, the game will be played in Munich at the Allianz Arena.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs PSG

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that this match will be on TV, and it will also be available to live stream. This means as well as watching the game on TV; you can also watch it on your mobile devices, tablets, gaming consoles, laptops and PCs.

What TV Channel is PSG vs Bayern Munich on in the UK?

With multiple Champions League games on BT Sport at the same time, you need to make sure you are on the right TV channel for this specific match.

PSG vs Bayern will be on TV Channel BT Sport 2. Coverage will start at 7:30 PM GMT.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs PSG in the UK

What is great about having this game on BT Sport is the fact that it can also be live-streamed on mobile devices, laptops and PCs. You will be able to live stream the Champions League match if you have a BT Sport account that has a subscription.

You can buy a monthly pass and which will allow you to have an account and watch all the football on BT Sport for 30 days. This pass costs you £29.99.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Team News

The main bit of injury news that will seriously affect the side that's currently trailing is that one of their star men in the form of Neymar is injured. He'll be a massive loss for them. They also have two other big losses in the infirmary room - with Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches forced to sit this one out.

As for Bayern Munich, they also certainly have some injury woes themselves. The injury-ridden Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane did make an appearance off the bench at the weekend, however, he's a major doubt to start this crucial game. Benjamin Pavard's late sending-off in the first leg means that the Frenchman will also sit this one out, alongside fellow French defender Lucas Hernandez who is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Sommer; Stanisic, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Sane, Musiala; Choupo-Moting Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

Head to Head Record

The two sides do not meet very often, but when they do, it's often a belter. Bayern Munich have won five games, whereas PSG have only won two. There have been no draws between the two sides.

Who will come out on top in this one?