Bayern Munich could be tempted into making a move for Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min, whose contract is set to expire next year, according to Fichajes.

It has been an interesting season for Spurs, who have struggled massively with injuries. Numerous players have been sidelined at the same time, particularly from their defence or goalkeeping options, which has seen their form hampered as their current position of 13th in the Premier League table would suggest.

But despite triggering a contract extension in the captain's contract earlier this season, there is still a suggestion tha the South Korea star could move on and Bayern Munich are ready to make their move.

Bayern Keen On Son

Spurs captain's contract set to expire next summer

Son has spent a decade at Tottenham, having joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. Since then, Son has established himself as one of Spurs’ best-ever players, having been a crucial part of the Mauricio Pochettino team that reached the 2019 Champions League final and being of great importance before and since that achievement.

Now, though, it appears that the forward could be tempted into a move back to Germany in order to join Bayern Munich, who are reportedly keen on the South Korean international. Son is now in his 30s, but that scarcely means his calibre as a player has diminished, with Son remaining one of the Premier League’s best technical footballers and James Maddison describing him as "world-class".

Were Son to agree to a move to Bavaria, it would see him join a club that routinely compete for major honours, something he is yet to win with Spurs. A transfer would also see Son reunite with Harry Kane, the two having formed a productive partnership in North London that lasted for years.

A transfer agreement remains to be seen, but Son would be a smart addition for Bayern, a player that can contend at the highest level for at least a couple of seasons yet. Whether Spurs are willing to let their skipper depart, however, is another matter entirely.

Son Heung-min 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 24 6 9 Europa League 6 3 0 FA Cup 2 0 1 League Cup 4 1 0

Since the turn of the year, however, the Lilywhites have welcomed back a number of players, Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison being two examples, which has seen their form steadily improve. Spurs have won three of their last four league clashes, with their only defeat coming against Manchester City.

Many Spurs fans will have their eye on the upcoming transfer window, as it is clear that manager Ange Postecoglou needs significant reinforcements for his side. Conversely, the club may have to keep an eye on one particular player in the way of potentially departing North London

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/02/2025)