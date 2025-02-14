Guo Jiaxuan, who was previously part of the Bayern Munich World Squad, has been left brain-dead at the tender age of 18, according to his brother’s social media post, following a training match in Spain last Thursday.

A defender, the youngster was reportedly struck in the face by an accidental knee in a training match against Spanish side RC Alcobendas at a camp organised by the Beijing Football Association (BFA).

Writing on Chinese platform RedNote, per The Sun, his brother revealed that Guo had suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage – a form of stroke caused by bleeding on the brain – following the accidental collision.

“During training [last Thursday], he was rushed to [hospital] after being hit in the head by another player’s knee,” Guo's sibling wrote.

From the interpreter, I learned that the doctor at the hospital said my brother had too much bleeding in his head and that there was little hope of survival. The hospital was going to remove his life support tubes.

The youngster’s father, however, refused the doctor’s suggestion to turn off his life support and, as a result, travelled to Spain on Saturday. His family are now hoping to bring him back to China to continue treatment in his homeland.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, Guo’s family have accused the BFA and his club, Beijing Guoan, for their failure to cover his medical bills for the recent incident. The family claimed the Beijing FA had failed to buy insurance for the trip.

Following the news, RC Alcobendas offered a message of condolence to Guo, his family and those who are close to him. A club statement read: "We want to express our deep concern for the player from the Beijing FA delegation who suffered an accident during the friendly match played this morning against our first team.”

We send all our support to him, his family and his team at this difficult time. We sincerely wish your speedy recovery.

The solitary Chinese player selected for Bayern's World Squad two years ago, the collection of talent was part of an international project by the Bundesliga giants aimed at developing promising players from around the world.

2006-born Guo, who had previously represented China at Under-17 level, was instrumental in the expertly-assembled squad and all parties have now reached an agreement to transport Guo back to China and the BFA will support his continued treatment.