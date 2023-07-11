Bayern Munich still have Tottenham Hotspur and England star Harry Kane at the forefront of their summer plans, but may be forced to look elsewhere given the difficulty of securing his services.

Therefore, according to German outlet Bild, the Bundesliga outfit have made alternative plans should their pursuit of the England captain not end in success.

Their report does mention, however, that Bayern - should they fail this time around - will renew their interest in Kane once his contract at Hotspur Way expires next summer.

Daniel Levy’s tough negotiation tactics that are seemingly hindering a deal may ultimately be the deciding factor whether the frontman stays put or moves on to move pastures new, with Bayern seemingly the only alternative destination in the picture

The Daily Mail have recently claimed that Levy has slapped an eye-watering £120m price tag on his club captain’s head, which would price out much of the Bavarian side's potential competition.

Just in the last couple of weeks, Bayern have seen their two initial bids - the latest reportedly worth £68.5m - rejected, which comes as no surprise considering it falls way below their valuation.

But their rejection will not likely deter Thomas Tuchel, who is a very keen admirer of the 84-cap Three Lions international.

With that said, if a deal can't be done this summer, the Bundesliga club have alternative plans to reshape their attack next season.

Who have Bayern Munich identified if they are unable to land Harry Kane?

While Kane evidently remains their Bavarians priority, it’s a sensible move to shortlist other choices in case.

Bild’s report, written by the reputable Christian Falk, claimed that the Bavarian club would turn their attention to sealing loan deals for either Manchester City star Julian Alvarez or Juventus’ wantaway centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus chases the ball

Together with existing squad members Eric Choupo Moting and Mathys Tel, the 32-time Bundesliga champions believe a loan for one of the above strikers would give them a respectable number of centre-forward options for the 2023/24 campaign.

The attractiveness of securing a player on a season-long loan deal would be that Kane could enter the fray next summer upon his contract expiry and the loanee could be shipped out the door to make space.

However, Spurs may opt to sell their talisman this summer to prevent losing him on a free next summer. In turn, Bayern would get their hands on their prized target sooner rather than later.

Thomas Tuchel is desperate for Harry Kane to join him in Germany

For obvious reasons, former Chelsea boss Tuchel is pulling out all the stops in order to see Kane don Bayern colours in the forthcoming season.

It is believed that the German head coach has fully convinced both Kane and his immediate family of the benefits of a career at the club and ensured a smooth transition should the two clubs come to an agreement.

The club would aid Kane, his wife Katie and three children into the wider German lifestyle with schools, houses, language and practical support all sorted upon arrival.

Kane, it seems, is also willing to make the switch - having already reached 'an agreement in principle' with the German heavyweights.

With Bayern’s domestic dominance showing little sign of slowing down, Kane would be practically guaranteed silverware of some description during his first campaign at the Allianz Arena.

Given that he has famously not won anything of note during his 12-year stint at Tottenham, the prospect of near-guaranteed trophies will certainly be an attractive one to the player.

A move to Bayern would also provide the centre-forward with much-deserved Champions League football, something that Spurs fell well short of last term.