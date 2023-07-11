Bayern Munich won their 33rd Bundesliga title last season, albeit on the final day, but are still viewing the ongoing summer transfer window as a chance to axe those deemed surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena.

The Daily Mail have reported that seven of Bayern’s stars will be allowed to leave in the hope of raising funds for fresh faces, namely Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Daniel Levy’s stubbornness in negotiations means the two clubs still remain some way apart on their valuation of the England man, with Thomas Tuchel’s side falling heavily short of what the north London side want for their star man.

£120 million is the figure that Levy is standing firm on, which is a long way short of Bayern's most recent offer of £68.5m.

Kane has been pinpointed as Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor after the Polish talisman left for Barcelona last summer, especially after Sadio Mane's move from Liverpool 12 months ago failed to work out as both the player and club would have hoped.

If Bayern are to be successful in their chase of Kane, though, they'll need to find a lot more cash in order to tempt Spurs into signing off on a deal.

As part of their efforts to raise those funds, Sky Sports Germany report that the club - with Tuchel's blessing - is planning a summer 'fire sale' of seven players.

We've taken a look at the players Bayern would ideally like to see leave the club before the end of the transfer window, together with the fee that they want for them, below.

The seven Bayern Munich players that the club hope to sell this summer

Sadio Mane - £17m

The former Liverpool star arrived in Bavaria as Lewandowski’s supposed replacement. But, he has instead endured a turgid inaugural season.

Arriving for £35m, it seemed as though Bayern had sealed one of the moves of the summer. However, one year, seven domestic goals and a bust-up with Leroy Sané later, Tuchel doesn't see the Senegal international as part of his plans moving forward.

As a result, Mane - who also struggled under previous boss Julian Nagelsmann - looks set for a fresh start elsewhere next season.

Before that can happen, though, Bayern are after a fee of £17m for Mane - some £18m less than they paid for him 12 months ago.

Sadio Mane stands with his arms raised above his hips in protest of a decision given against Bayern Munich during a Bundesliga game.

Marcel Sabitzer - £12.75m

Although Marcel Sabitzer spent the back end of last season on loan to Manchester United, the Premier League club have ruled out making his move permanent.

Unfortunately for the former RB Leipzig midfielder, upon his return to his parent club, there also seems little desire to retain him as part of the squad.

As so, the club will look to offload him for £12.75m.

The 71-cap Austrian international was a vital cog at Leipzig, but has struggled to stamp his authority at a more established club.

Across two years of plying his trade at Die Roten, he has made a mere 54 appearances, scored a measly two goals and provided just two assists, statistics that are miniscule compared to his previous tallies.

Benjamin Pavard - £34m

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker has been heavily linked to the German champions, which would give right-back Benjamin Pavard cause for concern.

One of the most valuable players on the seven-man list, Bayern are hoping Pavard, who has been linked with a potential move to European giants Barcelona, could generate as much as £34m.

Since his 2019 move from VfB Stuttgart, he has played 162 times for the club and has a commendable 24 goal involvements to his name.

However, it seems a change of scenery may be on the horizon for the Frenchman.

Bouna Sarr - £2.55m

Sarr, who has been capped 13 times by the Senegal national team, is available to buy for £2.55m this summer.

The bit-part player penned a contract with Bayern that saw him commit his future until 2024, but the club are looking to cut ties a year before the end of his deal.

Fierce competition in the right-back berth meant that Sarr accumulated just two minutes of football last term, which came against Werder Bremen in May.

Evidently, there will be a shortage of minutes readily available for a player like Sarr, so a move away seems like a deal that will suit all involved.

Alexander Nubel - £6.8m

Being third in the pecking order at any club is difficult, but reports are now suggesting a move away from the club is imminent for the 26-year-old goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

The Paderborn-born star enjoyed a two-season stint at AS Monaco, where he played a total of 76 games for the Ligue 1 outfit.

VfB Stuttgart have been mooted as his most likely landing spot, but Bild have reported that there is interest in the shot-stopper from across Europe.

Nubel is open to a move - either within Germany or overseas - but will insist that he takes over the number one spot at his eventual destination.

Ryan Gravenberch - £42m

The player that Tuchel is hoping will net the largest sum of the lot this summer is Ryan Gravenberch, who has found his opportunities in Bavaria limited.

The 21-year-old Dutch ace will be listed up for a fee in the region of £42m, after paying a fee of £16m which could have risen to £20m.

Manchester United and Liverpool, particularly, have been linked to the former Ajax starlet. A potential reunion with Erik ten Hag did seem to be on the cards, though Mason Mount’s arrival in Manchester essentially ends that possibility.

A £22m profit may seem optimistic, though, given that he has failed to set the Bundesliga alight.

Any potential suitor will have to look past his difficult spell in Germany and instead focus on the many exciting attributes that the youngster possesses.

Yann Sommer - £8.5m

With veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer likely to return to the fold as the club’s first choice, Yann Sommer will merely be utilised as a back-up next campaign, which means a move away could suit all parties.

In Neuer’s absence last term, the 34-year-old Switzerland international made 36 appearances across all competitions and was an integral part of their eleventh-straight Bundesliga triumph.

£8.5m is all Bayern will look to gain from Sommer’s departure, though his age may put clubs off forking out that amount of money.

If Bayern get their ideal price for each player, they will generate a huge £124.1m - enough to match Tottenham's asking price for a certain 29-year-old striker.