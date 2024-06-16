Highlights Bayern Munich and Liverpool interested in Chelsea's Levi Colwill this summer, but Blues reluctant to let him go.

Colwill, 21, open to move to Allianz Arena, despite Chelsea's firm stance on the matter.

Competition for game time at Chelsea with influx of centre-backs, including Adarabioyo, Disasi, Badiashile, and Fofana.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is on the shortlist of centre-backs for Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Pletternberg, though the Blues are looking to bat away any inquiries about his sought-after signature.

Premier League club Liverpool are also interested in signing the 21-year-old, who joined the west London club at under-9s level Last summer, Southampton-born Colwill signed a new contract with the west Londoners, extending his stay until the summer of 2029.

Related Borussia Dortmund 'Concerned' by Deal for £35m Chelsea Star The Champions League finalists face a difficult period of negotiations with Chelsea

With the influx of centre-backs at Stamford Bridge, boosted by the addition of Tosin Adarabioyo, Colwill’s game time could be an issue next season. The west Londoners now boast a packed-to-the-brim central defender department with the likes of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana all at Enzo Maresca's disposal.

Colwill Eyed By Bayern Munich

Defender keen on the move

Close

Liverpool's attempts to test Chelsea's resolve last summer were met with a definitive answer, and it seems as if his employers are just as unwilling to let him move onto pastures new this time around. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Plettenberg has suggested that Chelsea will not let him go this summer - but that could all change in the coming weeks.

That said, the journalist has insisted that Colwill himself, 21, is open to a move to the Allianz Arena before the summer transfer window slams shut should the Champions League outfit turn their interest concrete.

“FC Bayern have inquired about Levi Colwill in the last weeks as they also have gathered information about a potential transfer this summer! At this stage, Chelsea won’t let him go. But understand, Colwill would be open to join Bayern as soon as Bayern's interest becomes concrete!

That said, Pletternberg did report that Colwill's price tag could prove to be a stumbling block in any potential transfer dealings with him likely to be a more expensive alternative to Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah.

"However, the potential transfer fees are currently far too high for Bayern, which is why the pursuit has currently gone cold. But Colwill remains on the shortlist of Bayern. Early stage of the window, no agreement with Leverkusen about Tah yet. A lot can still happen."

In 2023/24 alone, Colwill was a regular fixture in the Chelsea back line, whether that be centrally or on the left, and racked up 32 appearances across all competitions. His versatility could be an attractive prospect to the newly appointed Maresca, with neither Ben Chilwell nor Marc Cucurella painting themselves in the best light in the last campaign.

Colwill's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Chelsea Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,800 10th Aerials won per game 1.9 2nd Tackles per game 2.1 4th Interceptions per game 1.1 =2nd Clearances per game 2.8 5th Overall rating 6.82 6th

Chelsea In 'Active Talks' To Sign Jhon Duran

Maresca in need of new centre forward

Close

While they may be worried about their potential outgoings, adding new bodies to the mix will also be on the agenda of Maresca and his entourage. Jhon Duran of Aston Villa has emerged as a potential acquisition after showing glimpses of brilliance under Unai Emery last campaign. According to reports, per the Metro, Chelsea have agreed a £42 million deal for the Colombian.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Last term, the 20-year-old started just three games in the Premier League.

With Emery preferring the likes of Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby to lead the Villans' press, Duran has often been left out in the cold, forced to take his opportunity when they arose. In 1,097 minutes of action across all competitions, the centre forward plundered eight goals, including a memorable double against Liverpool in their 3-3 draw.