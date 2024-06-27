Highlights Joshua Kimmich is set for a Bayern exit as he has identified five possible destinations.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany eyes Fulham's Joao Palhinha as his replacement.

Arsenal are reluctant to splash out on Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is set to leave the Bavarian capital as he has identified the next five potential destinations this summer, including Arsenal, Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The German football insider suggests Kimmich only wants to join Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona this transfer window as rumours continue to swirl around his Bayern future.

The 29-year-old, who is currently focused on international duty with Germany at Euro 2024, is reportedly available to leave for a ‘suitable offer’, according to Plettenberg.

Kimmich’s current £317k-a-week deal expires in 2025, leaving him several options in the next 12 months as he could depart for free next year.

Plettenberg suggests Bayern have ‘no plans’ to offer their current captain a contract extension as he may have no place in new manager Vincent Kompany’s plans going forward.

After taking over from Burnley last month, Kompany is expected to make changes to his Bayern squad, while six players are linked with summer departures, including Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Plettenberg, Kimmich would be ready to see out his current deal and move freely next year, as Bayern have identified Joao Palhinha as his replacement in central midfield.

Arsenal Linked with Kimmich

In search of a new midfielder

Plettenberg, writing on X, suggests Arsenal are one of the possible destinations for Kimmich in the next 12 months:

The Gunners are set for another summer transfer window of spending despite a slow start as they look to maintain their excellent form in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to bring in a new midfield partner for last year’s record signing, Declan Rice, while Ghanaian Thomas Partey faces a doubtful future at the Emirates.

In recent weeks, Arsenal were linked with several names on the market, including Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who is also eyed by Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if Kimmich’s availability could shake up Arsenal’s transfer plans for the summer, as the 29-year-old is now available for a cut-price deal with just a year left on his contract. Speaking on Kimmich, Julian Nagelsmann was full of praise, labelling him 'world-class'...

"The great thing is he's world class at right-back and in midfield."

Joshua Kimmich's Bayern Stats (2023-24) Games 43 Goals 2 Assists 10 Yellow/red cards 3/1 Minutes played 3,504

Arsenal Stance on Nico Williams

Unwilling to pay ‘crazy money’

Arsenal are yet to advance in the deal to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as the Gunners are reluctant to pay ‘crazy money’ for the 21-year-old this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Romano says the Gunners are aware of Williams’ release clause but are not in concrete negotiations over the pacey winger’s arrival at the Emirates.

Williams is now fully focused on Euro 2024 with Spain as multiple European sides are keeping tabs on his situation, including Barcelona, who are rumoured to be his preferred destination.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-06-24.