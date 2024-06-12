Highlights Bayern Munich are interested in Joe Gomez after appointing ex-Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

Bayern Munich are targeting Liverpool defender Joe Gomez as new manager Vincent Kompany aims to bring in reinforcements ahead of his first season in Germany, The Mirror has reported.

The ex-German champions are keen to bounce back after a disappointing season that saw them lose the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen and finish third.

Bayern now have their eye on the versatile Gomez, who impressed in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge and won back his England place for Euro 2024. The 27-year-old, who was deployed both in defence and midfield for the Reds last season, has been linked with a move away this summer in search of regular playing time.

Gomez saw his minutes increase amid Liverpool’s injury crisis last season – with his fine performances leading Klopp to dub him a "life saver" – but was never a guaranteed starter under the German at Anfield.

Last term, he made 51 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and convinced Gareth Southgate to bring him to Germany this summer, where he could now possibly end up next season.

Bayern Eye Joe Gomez Deal

Liverpool are unlikely to sell

According to The Mirror, Bayern are eyeing Gomez and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill this summer. However, both deals seem to have a long way to go at the moment as, reportedly, the two English sides have no intentions of selling their reliable defenders.

Liverpool handed Gomez a five-year deal in 2022 – the 27-year-old still has three years left on his current contract. Reportedly, the Reds see Gomez as a ‘hugely important’ player for Arne Slot next season and are unwilling to see him depart.

The versatile defender has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia alongside teammate Luis Diaz, who recently responded to rumours, saying he is ‘happy’ at Liverpool.

Gomez, who joined Liverpool from Charlton in 2015, has made 224 appearances for the club but is yet to score a goal, although he has provided nine assists.

Joe Gomez Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Games 32 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass completion 82.8% Aerials won per 90 1.56 Dribblers tackled 47.6%

Liverpool Expect Salah to Stay

Amid Saudi Pro League rumours

Liverpool expect their star player Mohamed Salah to stay and see out his final contract year before he decides his next career step, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Egyptian forward is a long-term target for Saudi Pro League clubs – last year, Liverpool rejected a £150m deal for Salah to depart on deadline day.

Liverpool are now prioritising renewing Salah’s deal, as well as those of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts all expire in just 12 months.

The three players will be key to Arne Slot’s plans next season as the Dutchman anticipates his debut Premier League campaign. According to Jacobs, Liverpool feel that Salah is going to stay for another season at the club and the Reds will be hoping to persuade him to sign a new extension that would prevent them from losing the 31-year-old for free.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-06-24.